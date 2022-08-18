The reason why Zendaya was about to not get the main role of ‘Euphoria’

‘Euphoria’ is one of the most successful series in recent years and among its triumphs stands out the great use of light and color, the makeup that is impossible to imitate and, of course, the incredible performance of the entire cast of actors.

After the resounding success of the second season, released this year, we still do not know the release date of the next chapters that will tell us the life of Rue and Jules. What I do know is that the news has broken that many of the actors that we can see today playing the most famous characters from ‘Euphoria’ almost didn’t get the roles. Two examples of this are the actor Jacob Elordiwho had to endure great pressure after participating in his first film, and Zendayathe protagonist of the series and who almost didn’t get the part.

Zendaya almost failed to embody Rue in ‘Euphoria’

The casting director of ‘Euphoria’ has revealed in an interview the situation they had to experience around the role of Rue. According to Meredith Tucker, Zendaya was always in the plans for the series, but what at first they looked for a new actress, who had not played many roles before. Something similar to the idea they had with the character of Fezbut this one I finally know was played by someone away from the cameras. Angus Cloud He went from being a waiter to being one of the most acclaimed actors in the series.

Tucker has gone on to confess that they already had another girl in mind before zendaya and that had had a life similar to that of Rue, something that finally became a double-edged sword because due to his past experience he could not cope with all the emotional load of the role: “He was a magical person but we did not know if he could manage to control that necessary resistance for the character”, explained the casting director. In the end, the creator of the series, Sam Levinson was the one who recommended Zendaya to play Rue in ‘Euphoria’a decision that was a complete success.