The reason why Zendaya will not go to the MET Gala (whose theme you will love)

The MET gala, one of the funniest and most fanciful that the world of fashion celebrates, will take place on May 2.

The Met gala, one of our favorites of the year, has started its countdown. The ceremony, which each year has a theme that inspires its label, which is more exotic, historical and fun, is betting this year on the Gilded Glamour, that is, the elegance of the Golden Age of the United States, especially in New York, at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th.

The party will be held, as on other occasions, in the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) in New York and will have hosts like Blake Lively, Regina King and Ryan Reynolds, usual in previous ceremonies. An absence must also be noted: Zendaya’swhich had accustomed us to being one of the most anticipated presences on the red carpet and the beautiful staircase of the event.

Zendaya with her fairy godfather. | Jamie McCarthy

Until now, each of her appearances had inspired tributes paid and have become part of the gala’s history: from her metallic Joan of Arc look, half dress, half armor, signed by versacewith which she shone in 2018 to shape a powerful woman close to religion (the theme at the time was Catholic imagery), to her Tommy Hilfiger blue Cinderella dress with neon lights and a pumpkin bag for 2019.

In any case, we will have to wait until, at least, 2023, to see again how he steals the entrance to the New York museum. She herself has explained the reason in an interview with Extra TV: “I’m sorry to disappoint my fans but I’ll be working. Your girl [refiriéndose a ella] he has to work and make some movies, so I wish you all the best. I will be playing tennis…but I’ll be back at the end.”

“I will continue to fulfill in other ways,” he joked.

With a certain humour, he thus referred, among other things, to the filming of ‘Challengers’, a film that revolves around the world of professional tennis and where the actress will share a cast with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

Zendaya will star in this romantic drama directed by Luca Guadagnino in which she plays tennis player Tashi, who pressures her husband (Mike Faist) to compete in a tournament against his former best friend and former lover.

Although we will miss Zendaya very much at the Met gala, for now, in addition to the presence of celebrities such as Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who will be the hosts of this edition, we will see Anna Wintour, president of the same, or the presenters Hamish Bowles, Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony.

As for the label, if you see ‘The gilded age’, the HBO series, surely you get an idea.

