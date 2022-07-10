the reason your insurer would refuse to pay you

The pressures and concerns Amber Heard they do not end after having lost the case against her ex-husband, Johnny Deppand was found guilty of defamation, after the actress published a text in which she would detail the darkest chapters of her relationship with the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, whom he would accuse of being a violent person. And it is that due to the result of this trial, the actress has been forced to pay her ex a sum of around 10 million dollars as compensation for damages. An amount that the same actress has declared, it is impossible for her to pay, so she has even resorted to her insurer to cover the large sum. However, everything seems to indicate that the insurance company could refuse to cover the actress’s request, because despite the fact that the civil liability policy contracted by Amber covers various crimes, including defamation, a clause could ruin the plans of the protagonist of Aquaman.

This has been reported by different media such as TMZ, who assure that the actress would have an insurance policy New York Marine and General Insurance Co, which It covers her for up to a million dollars. However, the insurer could refuse to pay the amount requested by Amber, since the actress was found guilty of deliberate defamation and even aggravated malicious defamation, so the company could find a way to break its deal with Heard in this clause. .

And it is that according to some clauses of his policy, this would be invalidated if it is verified that the crime committed was done with premeditation, as has happened in the case of Amber, so the actress would be left helpless again. In fact, the same medium ensures that the insurance company would be seeking a judge’s statement that exempted her from fulfilling her obligation, because the actress was found guilty of having committed premeditated defamation.

seek to invalidate the judgment

After having lost the legal battle against her ex and being found guilty of defamation, the actress and her legal team would be seeking to invalidate the trial, after having found a discrepancy in the identification of one of the members of the jury. As detailed by Radar Oline, Amber’s legal team would have presented a document in which they explain that said person should have been vetoed due to a problem with her identification, so they are asked to investigate said member, considering that there are discrepancies

between the age of birth and your official ID. And it is that apparently the person in question had the year 1945 marked as the date of birth, which “does not agree with his real age,” as the motion says. Some media have reported that the correct year is 1970, a ruling that could help the actress to be granted the option to hold a new trial and reopen the case that has grabbed so many headlines in recent months. All this at the time that Johnny Depp tries to recover his life and his career, away from all the scandal that surrounded him this last year.



