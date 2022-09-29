The reason Zac Efron wants to put ‘High School Musical’ in the past

However, although he is determined to move forward with his career, Zack Efron returned to East High from ‘High School Music’the successful franchise Disney that launched him to fame. Don’t… forget about me,” the actor captioned an Instagram post in which he appears posing in front of the Salt Lake City school.

Though Efron seemed to be referencing the Simple Minds song from the iconic film, his followers expressed hope that the post meant an “HSM”-related project is in the works.

“My God, please tell me there is a meeting going on!” a fan wrote. Several fans noted that the ex of Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, posted pictures of her on social media in front of East High last month. “But but but… Vanessa posted a similar one a few weeks ago. What does this mean?” someone asked.

someone guessed that Efron34 years old, and hudgens33, could be making cameos in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ of Disney+. “Hope this means you and Vanessa guest starring on HSMTMTS,” another person wrote.

(AP)



The couple memorably played the lovers Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in the three “HSM” films, which were released between 2006 and 2008. Efron Y hudgens They were boyfriends in real life, although they finally broke up in 2010.