The reasons behind the rejection of Chile’s new constitution and what follows

(CNN Spanish) — After years of what was perhaps the beginning of one of the most important political changes in Chile’s recent history, which began with the so-called spring in 2019, and which led to the election of a Constituent Assembly, Chileans rejected what would be the culmination of this political transformation: they said no to a new Constitution that would replace the one approved during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

And President Gabriel Boric himself said this Sunday, the same one who was elected after a series of protests that arose as a result of a social upheaval: the people “were not satisfied with the proposed Constitution.”

The process does not seem to end here, since both the government and the opposition have promised to continue to create a new Constitution, but not to reform the current one.

What’s behind the ‘rejection’?

Chileans flatly rejected the proposal for a progressive constitution that aimed to reflect a broader range of voices in the nation’s key document.

“Uncertainty was generated regarding how it is going to be implemented, there are too many general things,” Guillermo Hoffmann, a Chilean consultant and political analyst, told CNN en Español, referring to some of the reasons why the project was rejected.

Hoffman says that although there is transversal support for the proposed Constitution in terms of social rights and that it is clear that the State must guarantee them, there was noise about how this new charter was proposed.

“A colleague of mine refers to it as the ‘Christmas Tree Constitution,'” Professor Robert Funk of the University of Chile previously told CNN.

“If someone demanded environmental issues, that came in; if someone demanded regionalization, that went in; if someone demanded more power for indigenous groups, that went in,” Funk explained.

The proposed constitution, which was supported by leftist President Gabriel Boric, included 388 articles that would have significantly expanded social rights, increased environmental regulation, and given the government greater responsibility for social welfare programs. It would also have provided full gender parity and added appointed seats for indigenous representatives.

But everything was included there. All.

And while Chileans want change, they want it to be an organized one.

“(It was proposed) a very powerful state in terms of attributions and everything that is self-government at the communal, regional, multinational level, the way in which two systems are placed and the judicial systems were placed simultaneously for different people within of Chile, and a series of other errors of that nature where neither private property was defined nor an economic model for the country was established,” said Hoffman, mentioning some points of why the rejection prevailed.

“Many people considered that it was necessary to find a solution and not just any solution,” he added. “And it is evident that many issues that were here are going to be discussed again, but they are not going to be resolved in the way that has been proposed.”

For José Viácava, professor at the Faculty of Government at the University of Chile, in Santiago, the result of this Sunday has more to do with the way and the process with which the new Constitution was proposed, rather than with the process of reforming it. .

The academic points out some of the more controversial points of this change, such as what concerns “plurinationality”, which raised the possibility that Chile was constituted as a series of groups and “not a single recognition of what the Chilean nation is.” A traditional political system is also unknown in this text, says Viácava, with a proposal for “asymmetric bicameralism” and a “non-existent Senate” in the rejected text.

The plebiscite, Viácava added, was not only against the proposed constitution, but also against the Constituent Assembly itself.

“I think that here there is also an important self-criticism that the members of this body that worked during this year”, said Viácava. “It will also be necessary to review in terms of the operation of how they communicated it and finally what they ended up delivering, not only as text and content, but also as form and message.”

A discomfort with the draft could already be seen coming

The proposed change began in 2020 when then-President Sebastián Piñera called a referendum to create a new constitution amid social upheaval and popular discontent caused by an October 2019 metro fare increase.

In October 2020, more than 78% of Chilean voters approved a plebiscite proposing a constitutional change and in June 2021 they cast their vote again to elect the members of a constituent assembly.

After much deliberation, the final draft of the revised constitution was presented to President Gabriel Boric in July this year.

But although the majority of Chilean voters supported the idea of ​​constitutional change in October 2020, divisions appeared on the proposed draft.

Shortly after the draft was made public, different polls began to show a growing trend towards rejection, and the government publicly acknowledged this scenario.

The defeated constitution would have been one of the most progressive in the world, giving the state a frontline role in providing social rights.

The draft placed a strong emphasis on indigenous self-determination and environmental protection, and would have dismantled the highly privatized water rights system. Also, it would have demanded gender equality in all public institutions and companies, and enshrined respect for sexual diversity. In addition, it provided for a new national health system.

And the project became bitterly divisive.

The right argued that the draft would shift the country too far to the left, or that it was too ambitious and difficult to translate into efficient law. In the run-up to the vote, even some of his left-wing supporters wanted adjustments made, with their slogan “pass the reform”.

Indeed, prior to the September 4 vote, supporters of the no were calling for one more approach to tackling the political system.

“Unfortunately, we believe that the text proposed by the constitutional convention, despite the very important advances that it has… does not solve the central problem that Chile has today, which is the blockage of its political system,” he told CNN Chile, an affiliate of CNN, Javiera Parada, spokesperson for the “Una que nos Una” movement, at the end of July.

“Then the focus of at least One that unites us It will be to insist that in order to advance these important principles, a good political system is required and that is not provided by the text,” added Parada.

What’s next for Chile?

President Boric promised this Sunday to start anew a process to continue with a new constitution, this time with the support of the political parties and in Congress.

“I am committed to doing everything on my part to build, together with Congress and civil society, a new constituent itinerary that delivers a text that, gathering the lessons learned from the process, manages to interpret a broad majority of citizens and I know that in that everyone is going to accompany us,” Boric said this Sunday at the end of election day, which many interpreted as a defeat for the government.

Meanwhile, the opposition José Antonio Fast said this Sunday that “common sense triumphed” when the new constitution was rejected and said that it was a transversal triumph of many sectors and social movements.

Viácaba said that it is very likely that news will soon be known from the three powers of the State on the strategy to continue with the constitutional reform.

“And an important aspect that the president also mentioned: this process cannot leave aside the mobilizing force that triggered this change that Chile is experiencing: it must also incorporate citizens,” said Viácaba.

Now, the question that remains in the air is how the government and the opposition are going to reach an agreement, if they did not achieve it this time.

“This decision by Chilean men and women requires our institutions and political actors to work harder, with more dialogue, with more respect and care, until we arrive at a proposal that interprets us all, that is trustworthy, that unites us as country,” said Boric, a president who, according to many, was one of the big losers on election day.

With information from Rafael Romo, Michelle Velez, Daniela Mohor W. and Jorge Engels of CNN.