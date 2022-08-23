the reasons for his departure from the series and what will happen to his character

Ellen Pompeo will undertake new projects – Credits: @ABC

Undoubtedly, this news will be a before and after for fans of Grey’s Anatomy. Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr. Mederith Gray since March 27, 2005, when the popular medical drama by Shonda Rhimes premiered, will say goodbye to the fiction in which she was at the foot of the canyon for 18 seasons. Nevertheless, This is not a final goodbyereported the portal Deadline.

Although Pompeo will undertake new professional projects, he will still appear in some episodes of the nineteenth season of the series that is in pre-production. In the previous season, her character was faced with a choice: leave for Minnesota or stay at the iconic Gray Sloan Memorial as chief of surgery. Meredith opts for the latter, but she won’t be seen as often on screen exploring that plot line so attractive to his character.

Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey in Grey’s Anatomy, the original couple – Credits: @File

Likewise, dead line communicated that the actress will continue to be the narrator of the fiction (although not in all the chapters) and that she wants to continue being the executive producer of the drama that catapulted her to fame. One of the reasons why Pompeo will not be in all the episodes of the series and will leave it occasionally is because he will focus on the filming of Orphan, the Hulu miniseries inspired by the homonymous film by Jaume Collet-Serra, which in turn will premiere its prequel, The Orphan: First Kill, on the Paramount+ platform.

“Although there has been talk of the possibility of closing the story of Meredith Grey, the decision has not yet been made as to whether the nineteenth season will be the last for the actress,” they reported from Deadline. On the other hand, Rhimes made public his refusal to continue with the drama if his protagonist permanently withdraws from it, for which a new spin-off is being evaluated.

Ellen Pompeo’s new plans

Ellen Pompeo, in search of new paths

In October of last year, the actress had already expressed her desire to expand outside of Grey’s Anatomy, something unthinkable years ago, when he did not imagine himself on that stage. “Before, being on a channel for so long made you doomed. That is no longer the case although I will probably not make movies, but I will make some streaming series ”, He stated in dialogue with Dax Holt.

The actress is part of the podcast tell me and is in charge of his production company Calamity Jane, which is working on a series that will arrive at HBO Max. Therefore, Pompeo has plans in the pipeline. “I’m trying to play in different areas”, he acknowledged. However, it’s not all bad news for his fans. When talking about her projects, the actress herself was in charge of reassuring those who enjoy her interpretations. “I am sure that I will act again”he expressed, advancing in a certain way the imminent shooting of Orphan.

Pompeo, involved in a controversy

When it came to light that Patrick Dempsey had been released from the series, it emerged that the actor had created a toxic environment on the set. In November last year, Isaiah Washingtonwho played Dr. Preston Burke in the strip and was forced to resign after making homophobic comments against one of his fellow cast members, revealed that Ellen Pompeo would have received a millionaire sum of money for not denouncing her partner.

As for his controversial departure, after a strong discussion he had with Dempsey was made public where he insulted his cast partner, TR Knight, Using homophobic phrases, Washington made a strong statement: “It was all part of the agenda to cover the bad and toxic behavior of many of my co-stars, especially Patrick Dempsey”.

In an interview with the radio program KBLA Talk 1580, the interpreter recalled the problems he had with the actor who played Derek Shepherd. “At the time I was the highest paid person on that show alongside Patrick Dempsey. Apparently it got out, so there was a lot of resentment. I understand, but the salary was based on my previous roles and resume, I couldn’t help it. They called him ‘poison for pilots’, nobody wanted him in the series. They wanted Rob Lowe,” he added, going on to describe Pompeo’s attitude in that context. According to his testimony, the actress “got $5 million under the table” during the #MeToo era to “not tell the world how toxic and disgusting Patrick Dempsey was in real life”.

Against all odds, for the seventeenth season of the series Dempsey made a return for a dream sequence. “I think it was a beautiful way to wrap it up”, Said the actor at the time, when he filmed under the protocols of the coronavirus pandemic. “The intention was to really give people hope, because [Meredith y Derek] they are such an iconic couple. We lost so many people this year that the idea of ​​having angels flying over us and taking care of us is a good message to share in this gray world we are living in. so for all of us it was a beautiful ending to this story. I am very grateful that I did it and happy that the fans loved it, ”he concluded.