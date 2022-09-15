The reasons for Neymar Jr’s grimace against Haifa!

Last night, Paris Saint-Germain went to Maccabi Haifa for the second day of the Champions League. The Parisians had a complicated match at the end of which they ended up winning with the score of 3 goals to 1. The Brazilian striker of PSG Neymar Jr was once again talked about last night following his celebration.

© Official Neymar Twitter account

After being scared by being led 1-0 following the purpose of Tjarron Chery at the 24th minute, Paris Saint-Germain was able to raise its head. His trio of attacking Mbappé-Neymar-Messi was able to shine by scoring a goal each. This is Neymar who nailed the show in scoring the 3rd goal with a nice shot from the left foot, after he received an excellent pass behind the defense found by Marco Verratti.

Neymar knocks out the hopes of Maccabi Haifa? The Brazilian is on the fallout of an incredible pass from Verratti, and scores 3-1 for Paris-SG!#MACPSG | #UCL pic.twitter.com/v0a0l09SVo – CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) September 14, 2022

The Brazilian number 10 then celebrated his goal with a grimace he has used since the start of the season in response to “haters”. A message addressed to his critics was become a habit for Neymar during the last goals he scored with Paris Saint-Germain. It started with the Gamba Osaka during the PSG Japan tour where Neymar had been criticized by the South American media Globoesporte after a penalty obtained generously. Only, the referee of the meeting, him, did not seem not well aware of this habit of the former Barca player.

Fantasize? ?????????? ge sendo ge … tocou é pênalti!

Bando de gente que nunca se quer chutou uma bola e fica fazendo matéria de merda ??????????????? — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) July 25, 2022

Neymar’s misunderstanding

This is Daniel Siebert who refereed the match between the PSG and the Maccabi Haifa. If the celebration of Neymar had not posed so far no problemthe German referee sanctioned the Brazilian with a yellow card following this grimace last night. An unjustified cardwho has revolt the Parisian star, so much so that he continued to talk about it on Twitter at the end of the meeting, he who does not understand how he could get this card without deserving it.

Falta de respeito total com o atleta. Esse tipo de coisa não pode acontecer..

tomo o amarelo por simplemente não ter feito nada e continuo prejudice. E o juiz? Nem dizer que errou, ele vai!

Muita falta de respeito — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 14, 2022