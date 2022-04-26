The reasons for Tecnoglass to go public on the New York Stock Exchange – Companies – Economy

Tecnoglass Inc., a manufacturer of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products associated with the global commercial and residential construction industry, announced this Monday that it will transfer the listing of its common shares from the Nasdaq stock exchange to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The plan is to start on May 9, 2022 using its current ticker symbol ‘TGLS’ and continue to trade on Nasdaq in parallel while the move takes place.

José Manuel Daes, Executive Director of Tecnoglass, commented that “our transfer to the New York Stock Exchange marks a significant milestone for the evolution of Tecnoglass as a company listed on the stock exchange. The New York Stock Exchange is home to many of the world’s most valued and established companies, and we believe it will provide us with an opportunity to reach a greater number of investors, increase the liquidity of the stock, and increase our visibility before various participants, which ultimately should positively influence the value of the Company.”

For his part, Christian Daes, Director of Operations at Tecnoglass, in dialogue with EL TIEMPO, pointed out that the arrival at the main stock market in the world took place after an invitation made by that stock market a month ago, a complex process due to the fact that To list a company on this stock exchange you have to give a lot of information.

“Since we live with all our processes up to date, we were able to meet the requirements quickly and thank God everything happened,” said the manager, who stressed that it is the first Colombian firm that directly lists its titles in that market.

The previous ones have done so through American Deposit Receipts (ADR), which are physical titles that support the deposit in a US bank of shares of companies whose companies were incorporated outside this country.

“ADRs have some requirement levels on the stock exchange, but they are lower than those of a person who is directly listed there. The milestone is important because we are the first Colombian company to list its shares directly on the New York Stock Exchange and we were the first to do so on Nasdaq.” Christian Daes emphasized.

And he added that since the company went public until today it has grown at a rate of more than 25 percent per year and that they plan to continue on that path.

In fact, he revealed that the American market is overwhelmed with orders and “I don’t sell 700 million dollars this year because I don’t have how to manufacture them and I don’t have how to do it because you don’t learn about windows at university. You have to teach people and the only way to teach people is by training, and everything is a training process”.

