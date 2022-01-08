“The reasons for the anger in Kazakhstan arise from within”





Kazakh troops deployed on Almaty’s main boulevard during a round-up to hunt for rebels – Reuters

“I don’t know if there has been external interference or not: but there is no doubt that what is happening in Kazakhstan, a country still with a strong tribal structure, is an internal transition: the historical alternation between old and new clan”.

Giovanni Capannelli Kazakhstan knows him well. He has lived there for many years, first as head of the local branch of ADB, the Asian Development Bank, now as senior adviser to the Central Bank. In short, someone who knows things, and also knows how to explain them well.

«We must be careful with hasty judgments, superficial analyzes, the tendency to internationalize crises. The crises must be marginalized, contextualized: and the one in which Kazakhstan has currently fallen is a typical case. External actors are sought, apocalyptic scenarios are drawn, instead of deepening the internal situation ».

And so? What is your reading? What is happening in this country so rich in resources but not yet developed from the point of view of institutions and “governance”, as we say today?

Here, the point is just that. Although in the last century the country has also given itself an urban structure, the population, including managers, are still linked to the nomadic tradition. And to belonging to clans. Since the days of the USSR the dominant clan was represented by Nursultan Nazarbaiev, who from a member of the Soviet government had become the first president of the new independent republic. And he remained there continuously, until in 2019 he resigned choosing his own dolphin, the current president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It had to be a painless transition, but evidently something did not work, and despite Tokayev having slowly replaced all of Nazarbayev’s loyalists, someone rebelled ”.

And who is that someone? And by whom could he have been helped?

I exclude that there is a precise plan, the protest broke out due to the rise in bills, but found fertile ground among all those who do not feel satisfied with this “guided” rotation. But I would rule out outside interference. Except perhaps some fundamentalists of the Salafist schools, at the time indoctrinated and educated in Syria.

Russia, bound by a regional security pact, has been called by Tokayev and has already sent its troops. What do you foresee in the coming days? Will the protests continue or will they return?

Difficult to predict, but the determination with which the government has reacted suggests that it is unwilling to give up. The army and police were allowed to fire on the crowd, and the government imposed a curfew across the country. The situation appears to be under control.

Of course Russia and its “historical” involvement. And China? Does it or could it play a role?

Beijing has huge interests, in Kazakhstan and throughout the region. The so-called “silk railway” passes through it, the great One Belt One Road project. Of course, China is present, but more from an economic and financial point of view than a political one. The ball is in the hands of Russia, as well as the Kazakh people, of course.

And Europe?

First of all, resume dialogue with Russia. A constructive dialogue, which goes beyond the policy of sanctions, which have never worked and which I personally do not believe in, and which takes note, albeit with all caution, of a reality which cannot be ignored. That Russia is still there and has every intention of reclaiming its historic role as a regional, if not global, power.