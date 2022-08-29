the reasons for the clash revealed, Cristiano Ronaldo revived by a huge club?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

In a few days, will Cristiano Ronaldo still be a Manchester United player? Difficult to assure with certainty today as the Portuguese seems in difficulty with the Red Devils, with an Erik Ten Hag who continues to keep him on the bench. Yesterday, The Independent also assured that Chelsea could be tempted to return to the charge in the final stretch of the Mercato, Jorge Mendes pushing in this direction.

While waiting to see if this Chelsea track, or others like Sporting materialize, tongues are loosened about the tensions between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Red Devils. With in particular a problem of salary and clause which would have made things worse …

Cristiano Ronaldo refused a pay cut

According to The Times, each Manchester United player had to accept a 25% pay cut following an activated clause in their contract in the event of non-qualification in the Champions League. Only, Cristiano Ronaldo would have refused this drop categorically. Believing to have largely done the job this season with 18 goals in the Premier League, CR7 would not consider itself responsible for the sporting bankruptcy of the club, and therefore refuses to have this reflected on his pay slip …