The reasons for the divorce between PSG and Kylian Mbappé

After the first part of the press review focused solely on PSG’s draw against SL Benfica (1-1) in the Champions League, the French newspapers also gave information on the reasons for Kylian Mbappé’s desire to leave and his dissatisfaction since his contract extension.

The Team devotes its front page to Kylian Mbappe. Feeling betrayed by his managers due to unfulfilled promises after his contract extension until 2025, the Frenchman plans to leave in January. But the Parisian leaders are firm in this matter, like the speech of Luis Campos before the game against SL Benfica. And the daily explains the reasons for the spleen of Kylian Mbappe. While he had extended his contract with the PSG last May, after many negotiations and discussions between the different parties, the situation literally changed five months later. For two months, the player has been sending signals to show his dissatisfaction as evidenced by his irritation in his first game of the season against the Montpellier Herault (5-2) on August 13. A meeting which was marked by the penalty-gate with Neymar Jr. His thoughts on the summer transfer window of PSG (“You have to ask the people concerned”) or even his declarations on his position, culminating in the #PivotGang show some weariness with their current situation.

But in the player’s entourage, “We assure that the problem goes beyond football, the simple promises of spring or a question of positioning. That the climate around the attacker is becoming difficult to live with and that the next few days will deliver more precise explanations. » What is certain is that the player’s desire to leave the PSG is the consequence of several weeks of unease within the club, specifies THE. First, the 23-year-old believes that the promises made at the time of his extension have not been kept. And the lack of recruitment of another attacker weighed heavily since the Frenchman must now evolve in a different position. “A misunderstanding when the leaders had told him that he would be the cornerstone of the Parisian project in the coming years and that the workforce this season would be built around him. » Thereby, Kylian Mbappe feels betrayed by its leaders who had announced an XXL recruitment (Milan Skriniar, Bernardo Silva and Robert Lewandowski), which ultimately did not take place, and had validated the departure of Neymar Jr who plays in the same preferential position.

In private, the player “admitted to having made a mistake in his decision to extend this summer to PSG » and now hopes that the Parisian club will open the door to him to leave this winter. On his side, Luis Campos wanted to deny these rumors around a departure in January 2023. It is true that to date, the Parisian management has not yet received a formal request from the player for a departure in January or the summer next. But the Rouge & Bleu board is pretty clear on this: “opening the door to him during the next winter window is absolutely out of the question. » At the time of his extension, the player signed a new contract for two additional seasons plus an optional year. Regarding the activation of this option, the capital club has no control over it and next summer will therefore be important to know if a sale of the player is possible or not. However, Doha would struggle to see possibly two stars leaving at the same time (Messi is out of contract next June). But if the native of Paris continues to keep this negative mentality, a possible sale could arise, especially since the Parisian club accuses “€225m in losses in 2021-2022 and the deficit could be even heavier for the current season. » Thus, a sale is not excluded, even “if that is not at all the wish of the owner. »

From now on, in the event of departure, it remains to be seen which club could secure the services of Kylian Mbappe. Eager to recruit number 7 of the PSG for several years, the real Madrid was disappointed with the player’s extension to Paris. In addition, the Madrid management thinks that a departure from the Bondynois this winter is impossible and sees this above all as a strategy to put pressure on the Parisian board. The rumors about the French international’s desire to leave have made the side of Madrid and the Spanish leaders “had the feeling of not being so badly off after all”, reports the sports daily. Especially since the recruitment of the 23-year-old striker is seen as an immediate economic brake due to his high salary. But even though he was offended by the decision of Kylian Mbappe last summer, the president of the real Madrid, Florentino Perez, “has never closed the door on his arrival in the more or less near future. » The boss of the Casa Blanca is aware of the great economic benefits with the recruitment of this type of player. However, some voices within the Spanish club are questioning this recruitment of Kylian Mbappe, in particular because of his personal requirements that the player puts before the collective. It now remains to know the other exit doors available to the player in the event of departure. liverpoolalready interested this summer, “still dreams of the ex-Monegasque. » With the arrival of Erling HaalandTrack Manchester City has closed.

On his side, The Parisian also devotes a file to the rumors of departure from Kylian Mbappe. And the daily confirms that the player feels betrayed by management with a succession of broken promises and requests a departure from the next transfer window (January 1 to 31, 2023). Already annoyed by the recruitment and its positioning, the striker of PSG “now seems disgusted by what he discovers a little more each day: the empty shell of the project, the broken promises, the total betrayal, from A to Z. This goes far beyond the framework of football. » Since its extension on May 21, nothing has gone as planned and it quickly turned into a fiasco. First, the bosses of the PSG promised him the recruitment of a great striker with whom he could fully express his talent. He had been told that he was going to play in 4-4-2 this season. A tactical scheme which was ultimately not retained by Christophe Galtier due to an unfinished transfer window. In effect, Luis Campos wanted to recruit ” Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), or Seko Fofana (Lens) before having to fall back on Carlos Soler (Valencia) or Fabian Ruiz (Naples) »reports LP.

Moreover, the Qatari leaders were in favor of the departure of Neymar, but then again that didn’t happen with the Brazilian’s comeback. For his part, number 10 is convinced that Kylian Mbappe asked for his departure and the relationship is strained between the two players. “Their cordial misunderstanding weighs down the atmosphere in the locker room and sometimes slows down the formation of Christophe Galtier in the field. » But the dissatisfaction of Kylian Mbappe do not aim Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier.

At the headquarters of PSG, “we have known since August that the moods of Kylian Mbappe were a ticking time bomb that could trigger a deep explosion at maturity”, reports the Ile-de-France daily. While his absence in the face of Clermont Football on the first day of League 1 was announced due to an injury, the reality was quite different. The player had already felt the gap between the project announced by Nasser al-Khelaifi and the reality, in particular with a recruitment not up to expectations. Thus, the discomfort took a more important place while the duo Neymar-Messi shone on the ground.

Surprised by the rumors of this Tuesday, October 11, the leaders of the PSG held a crisis meeting in order to calm things down. Those close to the Parisian president notably indicated that “All these rumors are tiring. » At this point, a transfer this winter is unimaginable for management. “If his remonstrances are listened to in the highest places, his desires elsewhere are taken as a snub, while the Qatar offered him a golden bridge to extend. » Faced with his high salaries, the 23-year-old could quickly be caught up in reality. The interested candidates are always the same: The real Madrid and liverpool. If the merengue club still keeps the pole position, several obstacles are on the path of the Bondynois for a possible departure. First, the cost of the transfer which could reach 160 to 200 million euros. Moreover, President Merengue, Florentino Perez, does not wish to put the finances of his club in the red. Finally, the relationship between the two clubs has deteriorated in recent months. Regarding the option liverpool, “they have the capacity to offer more than 150 million euros to the PSG in order to attract Kylian Mbappe from January. » But it remains to be seen whether the club of Premier League would be ready to spend such a sum for the Frenchman.