the reasons for the new legal battle

It’s been three years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie officially divorced, but reasons to sue keep popping up and getting talked about. After the issues surrounding the custody of their six children (three adopted and three biological), now in court there is discussion about the sale of the shares of the French winery that the two bought together in 2008 and which – Pitt claims – his ex wife would decide without consulting him.

In Los Angeles County Superior Court filings reported by People, we read that the villa with the vineyard in Chateau Miraval, the same in which the couple got married, was a very dear project to the actor to which “Jolie would not have contributed to the success at all”. Brad Pitt’s lawyers argue that the actress “pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating contractual rights” and “tried to coerce Pitt into teaming up with a stranger and worse still, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions. “

The agreement signed by Jolie is with a company managed by Yuri Shefler, owner of the company that produces the Russian vodka Stolichnaya, renamed Stoli. According to Brad Pitt, the ex-wife sold her half of the beloved French winery Miraval to the Russian oligarch with “poisonous intentions” and “commercial tactics designed” to “inflict damage on him” in retaliation for the fight for the custody of theirs. sons.