the reasons in a farewell letter

For fear of seeing his family destroyed, he exterminated it . This also happens in times of pandemics, when the sleep of reason generates monsters. A family man from a small town in the southern belt of Berlin decided to take up a gun and kill his wife with his three girls and then take his own life for fear that a forged covid vaccination certificate would lead authorities to snatch him. his daughters and to send him to prison with his wife.

MORE INFORMATION

Covid in Naples, two friends died in a few days: “They were no vax fierce”

The farewell letter

To shed light on this bloodbath was a farewell letter written by the author of the massacre himself, the 40-year-old teacher, Devid R., found in the single-family house in the hamlet of Senzig in Koenigs Wuesterhausen, in Brandenburg, and now at the office of the Cottbus prosecutor’s office. Last Saturday a neighbor had raised the alarm and the police had found the five lifeless bodies, that of the teacher, of his forty-year-old wife Linda and of the three children: Rubi of four, Janni of eight and Leni of ten. At first, the investigators groped in the dark. Then the discovery of the letter to clarify the motive for the drama. At the origin of it all is a fake vaccination certificate procured by the man for the wife’s employer.

Green pass, «stealing them to resell them». The new (and profitable) underground market

Atac Rome, the delusions of the No vax drivers suspended: “The company will pay us the damages”

As far as we can tell, the forgery had been discovered and the couple feared the consequences, Attorney General Gernot Bantleon told Dpa. Falsifying vaccination certificates on the internet, in Germany as elsewhere, is relatively easy and the price ranges from 150 to 300 euros. In the face of this proliferation of the black market for forged certificates, the jurisdiction was tightened just two weeks ago and “the use of incorrect certificates” has become a crime punishable with hefty fines and penalties of up to one year in prison. According to the farewell letter, Devid R. feared that his wife’s employer “wanted to proceed rigorously” against the couple. From here the germ of madness took shape. Usually the author of similar events suffers from serious mental disorders, such as the narcissistic-paranoid personality disorder, explains Isabella Heuser, director of the psychiatry and psychotherapy clinic of the Charitè in Berlin. Certainly fear and anxiety together produced the paradoxical effect of making the worst possible scenario come true.