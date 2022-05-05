The reasons that do not convince Marcelo Bielsa to direct Chivas

The Argentine helmsman was at some point on Jorge Vergara’s list of candidates, but an extra-sports situation prevented the agreement.

Although at the beginning of this week the versions began to circulate that Marcelo Bielsa is in the orbit of Chivas de Guadalajara for the 2022 Opening Tournamentbecause it was stated from Argentina that the coach had already received an offer from the Guadalajara board and that was in the process of analysis to give a response when deemed pertinent.

However, it seems that there is not much clarity about the possibility that the “Loco” has in mind to return to Liga MX, after passing through several squads around the world where he has left his mark with modest campuses like the Athletic Bilbao, Marseille or Leeds United, which was his last job in the English Premier League.

The desire for many years Jorge Vergara was to get Bielsa to assume the reins of Chivas, but when they had an approach The strategist bluntly asked him not to interfere in his sports decisions and that he would only like to meet with him when he signed his contract and the day it was terminated, which did not seem to the Mexican businessman, who decided to discard the former helmsman proposal of Atlas and America in Aztec football, as reported on some occasion by journalist David Medrano.

Why is Bielsa not willing to lead Chivas?

According to information in the Grupo Reforma’s Sancadilla column, Bielsa has never received any contact from the Guadalajara board of directors and does not have in mind to accept a project in the MX League either. for now: “I will leave two last notes on the subject of Marcelo Bielsa to explain a little why it cannot be even a simple option.”

Poll Would you like Marcelo Bielsa instead of Cadena? Would you like Marcelo Bielsa instead of Cadena? Not really, let Cadena continue Neither one, better another 651 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

“one. Economically, the club is not in that possibility to cover his salary and that of his work team, something non-negotiable in the Argentine projects. 2. The “Fool” and his entourage are puzzled and They do not see with good eyes the treatment that is being given to “Tata” Martino in the National Team and they know very well that this is not so far from the exposure that exists in the chiverío where titles are demanded at all costs. Bielsa’s thing is to promote the development of the players, lay the foundations of a competitive club and make his teams play well, but it is not always enough to win championships and that is what the fans most demand of them in Chivas”, It was part of what was published in that medium.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!