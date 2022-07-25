The reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo struggles to find a club

What’s next after this ad

This is the soap opera of the moment, and it is likely to last until the end of this summer transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United. A decision that seems irrevocable, especially because the Portuguese wants to evolve in a team competing in the Champions League, just as he believes that the leaders of the Red Devils are not able to build a team capable of winning titles.

The daily brand, in its edition of the day, explains the reasons why the signing of the Portuguese is difficult. For Atlético, club in pole position in this case, but also for other clubs. First of all, the player’s salary is to be taken into account, since it is colossal to say the least (around 30 million euros annually). Even if he is ready to make sacrifices, these are difficult fees for most clubs to assume.

Part of the CR7 clan pushes him to stay

But that’s not all, since if the question of salary is obvious, the Spanish newspaper reveals other explanations. We learn in particular that in the entourage of the Portuguese, some people are pushing for him to stay at Manchester United. The latter, very influential with the striker, believe that the Red Devils are already a great club and that he can help them return to the top. Will he be more comfortable elsewhere? Not necessarily…

The symbolic side is also to be taken into account. Legend of Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo logically has a certain image and joining Atlético or FC Barcelona would be, in a way, a betrayal of his former club. The reception of his future public, in these two clubs mentioned for example, also makes him hesitate. Anyway, the media ends its article by saying that he still has options to join the Colchoneros, where Diego Simeone is crazy about him…