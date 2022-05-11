The reasons why Elon Musk is one of the most hated people in the world

He is one of the most influential people in the United States and the world. That leads to her having followers and detractors. To the latter, Elon Musk has given reasons to hate him. Let’s meet them!

May 11, 2022 06:40 a.m.

Without a doubt, as we mentioned recently at Tork, Elon Musk is responsible for the success of Tesla. The American businessman has managed to understand the market and positioned his brand as the No. 1 in electric cars. Despite this, due to his personality he has collected several enemies over the years. Here are 4 reasons why many hate Musk.

1) He was with Amber Heard while in a relationship with Johnny Depp

Elon Musk with Amber Heard

On the part of Musk, he affirms that he was with the actress, but after he divorced Deep. Even so, different residents of the building where Amber Heard lived claim to have seen her with the businessman, while the actor worked.

The Tesla owner even challenged Deep to a fistfight:

“If Johnny wants a fight in the ring, let me know”

2) He downplayed the pandemic

The CEO of Tesla earned the anger of several for his statements

When dealing with a disease that has claimed multiple lives, it is important to maintain sanity and respect those who have lost family members. Elon Musk did not seem to care much and at the beginning of the pandemic he published a tweet that generated several enemies.

”The panic over the coronavirus is silly”

,were the words chosen by the tycoon.

3) Exploit your workers

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla

It’s no news that Musk is a workaholic. On more than one occasion, he stated that he worked 120 hours a week and asks his employees to maintain long working hours. These can vary between 50 or 80 hours per week (exceeding the 40 that appear in the worker’s rights)

The image of a boss who squeezes the time of his employees is not very well seen, but the reality is that Musk thinks that, if they have the privilege of working for Tesla, they need to make an extra effort.

4) Minimized people using public transportation

The American is not a great supporter of public transport

In the middle of a press conference, Musk tried to raise the image of his electric car company in the wrong way. Without shaking his pulse, he mentioned that public transport sucks and he doesn’t see any point in why someone wants to get on “that place full of people.”