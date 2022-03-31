The reasons why everyone talks about ‘Moon Knight’, the Marvel series that is much more than the new Oscar Isaac

You may think I’m wrong if I say bluntly that Scorsse is wrong to demonize the superhero genre, but shows like the newly released Moon Knight They are the perfect example that although something is mainstream and very commercial, it does not mean that it is mediocre.

He already showed us Hawk Eye with Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner last Christmas , when it became an essential. OR Scarlet Witch and vision ( Wandavision ), which showed that it is possible to make a different series within the genre, but equally brilliant. So much so that it slipped into our top series of 2021 and took the first prizes in the history of the Marvel series .

The same seems to happen with moon knight which premiered on March 30 and is already one of those series that everyone talks about.

Oscar Isaac and his ability to become several people at once

We tell you how it all begins: Steven Grant is an ordinary man who works in a museum gift shop in London. He suffers from a dissociative identity disorder, something that torments him and prevents him from sleeping for fear of doing something that he won’t even remember later. Or at least that’s what he thinks until the series introduces us to Marc Spector, a mercenary related to Konshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

Oscar Isaac scores a Orphan Black What Tatiana Maslany (who will coincidentally be She-Hulk in Marvel) and plays not one, but three (at least for now) very different characters: the insomniac Steven, the steadfast Marc, and the mighty Moon Knight.

It’s a delight to see him play characters like Jonathan Levy in Secrets of a marriage , so imagine how great it is to see him in three different roles without changing the series. Evidently Oscar Isaac is one of the biggest claims of the seriesbut it is not the only thing that everyone talks about the new Marvel on Disney +.

Ethan Hawke and his interpretation of Arthur Harrow, the villain of the series

Obviously in any superhero story there has to be a villain, this time played by Ethan Hawke. His character, Arthur Harrow, is a kind of envoy of another of the deities of Egyptian culture: Ammyt.





In the comics, Arthur Harrow was introduced in 1985’s Moon Knight #2 as a geneticist who researches pain and ends up winning a Nobel Prize, but before he receives his award, it is discovered that his research has connections to humans. Nazis and the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps.

If we already liked him (he has four Oscar nominations to his credit), now we like him more because creates together with Oscar Isaac the perfect tandem in which no one is above. Both on screen are the ideal balance.

In the complexity of history is the key

Egyptian mythology, paranormal powers, personality disorders, mercenaries, violence, darkness, insomnia and a staging capable of putting you in a spiral that traps you. the key of the engaging stories is their complexity, something we experienced before with Wandavision .





Simple stories are fine, but giving them a twist is to make sure you’re sitting on the edge of the couch waiting for the episode to never end.

Mental health in a Marvel key

Those responsible for the series had the advice of Dr. Paul Puri, a certified psychiatrist and former president of the Association of Psychiatric Schools at UCLA, who, as Sensacine experts tell us, “informed about the aspects of dissociative identity disorder (DID) both the actors and the directors to understand its implications.”

A) Yes, Mental health enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the series, both the viewer and the protagonist, Steven, discover what it’s like to live day to day with TID and how to manage it, even if there are heroes involved.

The novelty of a lesser-known hero





We like the stories of Loki, of the Avengers (together or separately as in Falcon and the Winter Soldier ) and classic hero movies like Spider-Man, but when Marvel introduces new and somewhat lesser-known characters to non-comic fans, we like it better.

It’s refreshing to start hearing more about “new” heroes. inside of the marvel universe that has been woven with movies and series and the story of Moon Knight is perfect to continue expanding a spider web that seems to have no limits.

