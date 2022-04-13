The reasons why he will not get a place in the Mexican National Team for the Qatar World Cup

Although Gerardo Martino confirmed that he will summon Marcelo Flores for Mexico’s match against Guatemala, the first friendly match for El Tri in his preparation for Qatar 2022, and probably for the Nations League, there is very little chance that the Arsenal youth will reach the world cup event

Flores’ talent is not up for debate, but what does stand out as an argument against him is his short experience and that he has not yet made his debut in the First Division.

Marcelo Flores established himself as the figure of El Tri in the Revelations Cup. imago7

His progress at Arsenal has drawn attention to the opportunities he has received at 18 years of age with the Under 23 team and that he has already received a call-up to the senior team.

But even if an option arose to debut this season in the Premier League, the lack of coupling with the Mexican National Team also plays against him, adjusting to Gerardo Martino’s system and showing better conditions than the players who are already fixed and with dozens of games. behind their backs.

The stage is almost set for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which starts on November 21 until the final on December 18.

Mexico and Argentina in Group C

Yes, the same ones that lost three consecutive games with the United States, the same ones that couldn’t beat them in the Azteca, nor Canada. The same ones who give a good game and three bad ones, who despite not standing out with their clubs, are still in the coach’s mind as the only answer and who, seven months before the World Cup, monopolize a list that can be given with closed eyes and in the that Alan Mozo will not enter even if he is champion with Pumas, nor, obviously, Chicharito Hernández.

What’s more, Martino’s detractors, who are many, could easily put together a selection of 15 players whom he doesn’t call ‘Tata’ and who could compete in Qatar as the team of legionnaires will surely do in Europe: Chucky Lozano, Raúl Jiménez, Tecatito Corona, Héctor Herrera, Edson Álvarez, Johan Vásquez and Andrés Guardado. Guillermo Ochoa in goal, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes and Jesús Gallardo would complete the eleven in which Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna, Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martín can hardly aspire to be a replacement.

The only real option for Marcelo Flores to go to Qatar 2022 with the Mexican National Team is for Martino to decide to join him with the unrivaled experience and for him to participate as an advanced trainee who will start the process for the next World Cup with that advantage over other young players.

But ‘wasting’ those opportunities is one of the specialties of the del Tri, who have taken players so out of place or in such a way that it is a theme every four years: El Cadaver Valdéz in 1994, El Chiquis García in 2002 and 2006 or the Bofo Bautista in 2010.

Merits are earned on the field, and Flores certainly has a long way to go, despite being considered a promise. We already said it yesterday on ESPN: There is no Maradona or Pelé in Mexico who can save the National Team in a World Cup on their own. Hugo Sánchez or Rafa Márquez were not, and neither Chicharito nor Marcelo Flores will be.