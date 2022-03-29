The reasons why Sandra Bullock decides to retire from acting indefinitely

James 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 57 Views

Sandra Bullock She is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood and has a long career in the world of cinema. The actress prepares for the premiere of Lost Citya romantic action comedy in which he stars alongside channing tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

However, the oscar winner He just made an announcement that took his followers by surprise. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Bullock confirmed that will take a break from acting. The actress’s decision is motivated by the need to spend more time with her children and wanting to “be in a place that makes her happy.”

Source link

About James

Check Also

Miley Cyrus vs Selena Gomez: Who has the better car?

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez have been rivals for a couple of years, and compete …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved