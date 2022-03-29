The reasons why Sandra Bullock decides to retire from acting indefinitely

Sandra Bullock She is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood and has a long career in the world of cinema. The actress prepares for the premiere of Lost Citya romantic action comedy in which he stars alongside channing tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

However, the oscar winner He just made an announcement that took his followers by surprise. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Bullock confirmed that will take a break from acting. The actress’s decision is motivated by the need to spend more time with her children and wanting to “be in a place that makes her happy.”

The actress made a drastic decision

As a good professional that she is, Bullock assures that when she works he takes his job very seriously, which implies being separated from her children and her family for long periods of time. That is why the interpreter has made the decision to “be 24/7 with her babies and her family” for a while. Sandra did not provide further details of how long she will take away from the performance, so it could be months or a year.

The actress is pretty reserved for your private lifeHowever, in early 2010, while she was going through her separation from Jesse James, the couple had started the adoption process, but after the divorce, Bullock continued with the adoption process as a single mother. It was so in 2010 she came into his life louis bard, a 3-month-old baby born in New Orleans. Some years later, it became known that the actress had adopted Laila, who was 3 years old when he joined the artist’s family. Currently, the 57-year-old interpreter is in a relationship with the photographer Bryan Randallwith whom he has been in a relationship since 2015.

Bullock took his first steps in Hollywood at the beginning of the 90s, with his passage through titles such as Maximum speed (Speed) with Keanu Reeves, the wrecker (Demolition Man) alongside Sylvester Stallone, and Network (TheNet). In addition to excelling in the action genre, the actress began to turn to the side of comedy in titles such as Love spell (Practical Magic), where he shared the screen with Nicole Kidman; Forces of nature (Forces of Nature) opposite Ben Affleck; and miss congeniality (Miss Congeniality).

The Unforgivable, the Netflix drama released in 2021

In recent years, the actress began to take on more dramatic roles such as Lifes crossed (Crash); The lake House (The Lake House), where he repeated with Keanu Reeves; The Blindside (A possible dream), a performance that gave her the Oscar for Best Actress. She also starred Gaveness (Gravity), directed by Alfonso Cuarón, and for which she was once again nominated for an Academy Award.

Recently, he starred in two successful Netflix films, such as Blindly (Bird Box), and The Unforgivable (The Unforgivable), which premiered last year and became one of the most watched dramas on the platform upon its premiere.

Next month he will return to the big screen with Lost City (The Lost City) and with Bullet Trainthe action movie starring Brad Pitt, which hits theaters on July 15.



