the reasons why the young woman would have gotten off the vehicle that was taking her home in the middle of the road – Prensa Libre

This weekend, the taxi driver who last saw the 18-year-old revealed more details about what happened the night Debanhi disappeared and She spoke about the reasons that led her to get out of the vehicle that would take her home.

The mysterious case of Debanhi Escobar a young man who disappeared on April 8 and was found dead inside a cistern in a motel in Nuevo León 13 days after his search began, continues to reveal new information about his death.

Juan David Cuéllar, driver of the car where the young woman was traveling, confessed that Debanhi and her friends, Sarahí and Ivonne, They requested his services through an application and were taken to a party in San Nicolás de los Garza.

However, when they arrived at the place they were informed that the party had ended, so They decided to travel to the municipality of Escobedo to attend another meeting.

The driver also mentioned that one of Debanhi’s friends she asked for his number so that he would come back for them at the end of the party and take them home in a private way, without using the transport application.

Also read: Analysis of a new video of Debanhi Escobar would show a car outside the hotel

According to the taxi driver, around 4 in the morning he came back for the young and the three got into their vehicle to start the way back to their homes.

After a few minutes of travel, Cuéllar revealed that the young woman asked him to stop and began to cry inside the car and while this was happening her friends got out and moved to another vehicle.

“She sees them go by and that’s when she starts to say that I brought her to the party, I told her: ‘no friend, I didn’t bring you to the party, I was working.’ She turns around angrily, as if I had done something to her at the party. Because she mentioned a lot that I was with her at the party. I think she got confused, ”commented the taxi driver.

Read more: “We had never seen her that way”: Debanhi Escobar’s friends tell their version of what happened the night the young woman disappeared

After that, Debanhi asked the driver to drop her off at a nearby location.to which he agreed since it was supposed to be a safe place and there were some people nearby.

However, She got back into the vehicle and asked him to take her home.

According to Juan David Cuéllar, when both were heading homeDebanhi Escobar asked him again to stop the car and he got out immediately.

Given this, the taxi driver insisted the young woman to return to the vehicle and they continued with the tripa request that was completely ignored.

“I turn to see her and I think she is going to vomit. I pull up, she unlocks and she gets out. She gets off on the side of the road. I stayed there for a minute, then I see that she jumps onto the median. I kept parked for about three minutes, to see if she repents, but seeing no reaction from her, I leave, “he revealed.

Regarding the accusations of abuse by Debanhi Escobar’s father, the driver reiterated that he never tried to touch the young woman and that she got out of the vehicle repeatedly for no reason.