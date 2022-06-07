the reasons why there would have been no infidelity on the part of the footballer (and the agreement they would have in their relationship)

The couple confirmed their love break in the midst of endless rumors about the alleged infidelity of the FC Barcelona footballer, a situation that would have made Shakira will make the decision to end their union.

Shakira and Gerard Pique They surprised the world by announcing their separation after 12 years of relationship and two children together, Milan and Sasha.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” reported a statement signed by both.

However, more than two days after the confirmation of this break, the journalist Jose Antonio Avilesduring the program Live lifeHe reported that There was no type of infidelity on the part of Gerard Piqué.

Also read: The fortune that Shakira and Piqué would have to divide after their separation

“Someone very, very close to Piqué has assured me that there has been no infidelity on his part. They are very surprised with the breakup and with the statement that Shakira has sent,” the journalist commented.

Similarly, José Antonio Avilés revealed that this situation occurred because Shakira and Piqué, for about three years, decided to be an open couple and changed the terms of their relationship to be able to be with someone else without any problem.

Read more: Shakira and Piqué: what is known about the legal battle that they would initiate for the custody of their children

“This agreement would have been, you do what you want and I do what I want, but facing the gallery we are still a couple,” he said.

According to the Spanish journalist, This decision by the Colombian singer and the Spanish central defender was made to continue being seen as a couple in the media. and not give explanations about the deterioration of their affair.

It may interest you: Shakira suffers an anxiety attack and is hospitalized (the emergency, the nerves, the crying and Piqué’s infidelity)