The reasons why they want to cancel Bill Murray

actor and comedian Bill Murray (72) has had a long and successful career in Hollywood. However, in recent weeks some accusations have emerged against the actor for his behavior on the film set of his latest film. This enabled other people to come out and talk about his bad experiences with Murray.

In the 2010s, Murray He reinvented himself as an actor by working on serious films and many forgot some difficult moments from his past as he became one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood.

Many will remember that Murray had a strong fight with the comedian Chevy-Chase, with whom they even came to hold onto pineapples. Murray also had a remembered fight with the actress Lucy Liu while working together on Charlie’s Angels.

Lucy Liu had a strong fight with Bill Murray in Charly’s Angels

Lucy Liu she later recounted that Murray started insulting her during a film rehearsal. According to her, she said, the actor launched “unacceptable insults” at the time. The actress reported what happened, but Murray did not face any consequences.

Rumors indicate that Murray He is someone who is very difficult to work with and who has had problems with many co-stars, including Scarlett Johansson, Richard Dreyfuss, Anjelica Huston and Harold Ramis.

Related news

In recent weeks it seems that Murray’s luck has run out and the accusations against him have begun to accumulate. The actor was fired from his work in the film “Being Deadly“for his inappropriate behavior on the film set.

Bill Murray has been accumulating several accusations against him

Actress Geena Davis and singer Solange Knowles also came out to talk about their bad experiences with Murray, who mistreated and touched them inappropriately. While the actor Seth Green said that Murray threw him into a garbage can when he was only 9 years old.

We will have to see if Murray manages to come out unscathed from the new accusations that accumulate against him and if he manages to reinvent himself again in the coming years.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.