Entertainment

The reasons why two great ‘Barbie’ cameos were scrapped

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner23 hours ago
0 49 3 minutes read

The two legendary heroes of Greta Gerwig’s cinema are almost back for her new film ‘Barbie’, one of the biggest hits of the year, which will hit the theaters later this month.

talking to magazine People last September, Saoirse Ronanwho we’ve seen in movies like ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’ (both by Gerwig), revealed she was close to cheating herself for the filming of ‘Barbie,’ but she A reunion between director and actress was not possible due to the complications of their schedules.,

However, this is not the only cameo the filmmaker has got his hands on. Timothée ChalametAlso the heroes of the two films mentioned earlier, He was also about to enter the new Greta.

"little Women" photo call

david m bennett,Getty Images

Speaking of her two starrer “almost cameos”, Gerwig felt a special bond with both interpreters and admitted that she would love to see them within the pink walls of the film.Barbieland’,

“Well, we always saw it as a little thing because at the time she was building a thing, something I’m very proud of,” Gerwig said of Ronan. “And, of course, she’s fantastic. It was going to be a very special cameo.”

,One of them was going to be Timmy. No one could do that and it made me very angry. But I love him very much. somehow i feel like they are my children, I mean, I’m not his mother, but I feel like he is.”

Since their last collaboration with Gerwig, both interpreters have not stopped adding success to their respective filmographies. In 2017, after the premiere of ‘Lady Bird’, Saoirse Ronan received her third Oscar nomination, the first for Chalamet, who was competing for the award for her performance in ‘Call Me by Your Name’ .

"little Women" photo call

david m bennett,Getty Images

At the time of recording “Barbie,” Ronan was immersed in the production of “The Outrun,” an adaptation of Scottish journalist Amy Liptrot’s memoir published in 2016.

,i was going to do a cameo because i live in london and they were filming thereshared by the actress.There was a character that I was going to play. Another barbie. I felt very bad for not being able to do so.,

There’s no doubt that seeing such a pairing of stars interpret their versions of Ken and Barbie must have been a gift for fans of Gerwig’s filmography and a unique nod to her past.

‘Barbie’ to release in cinemas worldwide on July 21, If the first reactions to ‘Barbie’ aren’t wrong, this summer we’ll be in for a real movie spectacle. There is nothing left but to wait.

barbie the movie
barbie the movie
Credits: Amazon
barbie's closet
barbie’s closet

Now 32% Off

credit: Mattel
transparent toiletry bag
transparent toiletry bag
Ken Brown
Ken Brown
credit: Mattel
Shorts
Shorts
credit: Mattel
hooded sweater
barbie and her market
barbie and her market

Now 41% Off

credit: Mattel
Ken doll with vitiligo
Ken doll with vitiligo
credit: Mattel
curvy barbie
curvy barbie
credit: Mattel
Manuel D'Ocon's headshot

Manuel is an expert in film, series and television. Specializing in film criticism, he joined Photograms in 2022, where he covers national and international industry news on a daily basis.

Cinema and theater were his passion from a very young age. It became his business to imagine stories, watch them and read them. For this reason, he moved from his hometown, Oviedo, to Madrid in 2015 to study Audiovisual Communication at the Carlos III University of Madrid and Interpretation at the Corazza Studio for Actors. A few years later, after completing both studies, he completed a master’s degree in film criticism at ECAM. Soon after receiving her diploma, envisioning a future in which acting and writing co-existed in her daily life, she arrived at the Photograms newsroom, where she devoted herself entirely to creating content about just that. Dedicated to what he is most passionate about. (‘Harry Potter’ is his downfall and any occasion is a good one to reflect and learn about his exciting universe).

As a good member of Generation Z, he is aware of the ongoing trends in various social networks and the effect they have on the audience: either canceling projects or promoting and celebrities, And, as a result, the interests of the youngest readers of the publication changed. Netflix, HBO and Disney+ are his most staunch allies and he does not hesitate to dedicate his hours and his company to them, so that later he can talk tirelessly with the readers of the magazine.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner23 hours ago
0 49 3 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Showrunners Say The Series Won’t Make The Biggest Game Of Thrones Mistake

March 23, 2023

The rock track that marked Taylor Swift’s life

July 13, 2023

AI reveals what celebrities would seem like in the event that they did not break up

June 10, 2023

Dakota Johnson haircut for XL long hair brings dynamism and lightness

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button