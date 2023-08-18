The reasons why two great ‘Barbie’ cameos were scrapped
The two legendary heroes of Greta Gerwig’s cinema are almost back for her new film ‘Barbie’, one of the biggest hits of the year, which will hit the theaters later this month.
talking to magazine People last September, Saoirse Ronanwho we’ve seen in movies like ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’ (both by Gerwig), revealed she was close to cheating herself for the filming of ‘Barbie,’ but she A reunion between director and actress was not possible due to the complications of their schedules.,
However, this is not the only cameo the filmmaker has got his hands on. Timothée ChalametAlso the heroes of the two films mentioned earlier, He was also about to enter the new Greta.
Speaking of her two starrer “almost cameos”, Gerwig felt a special bond with both interpreters and admitted that she would love to see them within the pink walls of the film.Barbieland’,
“Well, we always saw it as a little thing because at the time she was building a thing, something I’m very proud of,” Gerwig said of Ronan. “And, of course, she’s fantastic. It was going to be a very special cameo.”
,One of them was going to be Timmy. No one could do that and it made me very angry. But I love him very much. somehow i feel like they are my children, I mean, I’m not his mother, but I feel like he is.”
Since their last collaboration with Gerwig, both interpreters have not stopped adding success to their respective filmographies. In 2017, after the premiere of ‘Lady Bird’, Saoirse Ronan received her third Oscar nomination, the first for Chalamet, who was competing for the award for her performance in ‘Call Me by Your Name’ .
At the time of recording “Barbie,” Ronan was immersed in the production of “The Outrun,” an adaptation of Scottish journalist Amy Liptrot’s memoir published in 2016.
,i was going to do a cameo because i live in london and they were filming thereshared by the actress.There was a character that I was going to play. Another barbie. I felt very bad for not being able to do so.,
There’s no doubt that seeing such a pairing of stars interpret their versions of Ken and Barbie must have been a gift for fans of Gerwig’s filmography and a unique nod to her past.
‘Barbie’ to release in cinemas worldwide on July 21, If the first reactions to ‘Barbie’ aren’t wrong, this summer we’ll be in for a real movie spectacle. There is nothing left but to wait.
Manuel is an expert in film, series and television. Specializing in film criticism, he joined Photograms in 2022, where he covers national and international industry news on a daily basis.
Cinema and theater were his passion from a very young age. It became his business to imagine stories, watch them and read them. For this reason, he moved from his hometown, Oviedo, to Madrid in 2015 to study Audiovisual Communication at the Carlos III University of Madrid and Interpretation at the Corazza Studio for Actors. A few years later, after completing both studies, he completed a master’s degree in film criticism at ECAM. Soon after receiving her diploma, envisioning a future in which acting and writing co-existed in her daily life, she arrived at the Photograms newsroom, where she devoted herself entirely to creating content about just that. Dedicated to what he is most passionate about. (‘Harry Potter’ is his downfall and any occasion is a good one to reflect and learn about his exciting universe).
As a good member of Generation Z, he is aware of the ongoing trends in various social networks and the effect they have on the audience: either canceling projects or promoting and celebrities, And, as a result, the interests of the youngest readers of the publication changed. Netflix, HBO and Disney+ are his most staunch allies and he does not hesitate to dedicate his hours and his company to them, so that later he can talk tirelessly with the readers of the magazine.