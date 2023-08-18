The reasons why two great ‘Barbie’ cameos were scrapped

The two legendary heroes of Greta Gerwig’s cinema are almost back for her new film ‘Barbie’, one of the biggest hits of the year, which will hit the theaters later this month.

talking to magazine People last September, Saoirse Ronanwho we’ve seen in movies like ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’ (both by Gerwig), revealed she was close to cheating herself for the filming of ‘Barbie,’ but she A reunion between director and actress was not possible due to the complications of their schedules.,

However, this is not the only cameo the filmmaker has got his hands on. Timothée ChalametAlso the heroes of the two films mentioned earlier, He was also about to enter the new Greta.

Speaking of her two starrer “almost cameos”, Gerwig felt a special bond with both interpreters and admitted that she would love to see them within the pink walls of the film.Barbieland’,

“Well, we always saw it as a little thing because at the time she was building a thing, something I’m very proud of,” Gerwig said of Ronan. “And, of course, she’s fantastic. It was going to be a very special cameo.”

,One of them was going to be Timmy. No one could do that and it made me very angry. But I love him very much. somehow i feel like they are my children, I mean, I’m not his mother, but I feel like he is.”

Since their last collaboration with Gerwig, both interpreters have not stopped adding success to their respective filmographies. In 2017, after the premiere of ‘Lady Bird’, Saoirse Ronan received her third Oscar nomination, the first for Chalamet, who was competing for the award for her performance in ‘Call Me by Your Name’ .

At the time of recording “Barbie,” Ronan was immersed in the production of “The Outrun,” an adaptation of Scottish journalist Amy Liptrot’s memoir published in 2016.

,i was going to do a cameo because i live in london and they were filming thereshared by the actress.There was a character that I was going to play. Another barbie. I felt very bad for not being able to do so.,

There’s no doubt that seeing such a pairing of stars interpret their versions of Ken and Barbie must have been a gift for fans of Gerwig’s filmography and a unique nod to her past.

‘Barbie’ to release in cinemas worldwide on July 21, If the first reactions to ‘Barbie’ aren’t wrong, this summer we’ll be in for a real movie spectacle. There is nothing left but to wait.

