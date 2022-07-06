The rebellions to come in Cuba could become increasingly violent

Immobility and repression are two explosive ingredients of the Cuban sociopolitical situationwarned the Cuban Observatory of Conflicts in its report on the month of June, in which it documented an increase in social protests throughout the country.

According to the document, “The worst nightmare of the Government should not be that it has to face ‘another 11J’, but, among other possibilities, a massive rebellion that is willing on this occasion to partially resort to violent actions in a context aggravated by the possible breakdown of some chains of military command”.

The Observatory warned that, although the nervousness of the regime is increasing as the first anniversary of 11J approaches, its lack of response to the demands made public in the streets by citizens poses a greater risk to governance on the Island.

“Since 11 J the regime has shown with its immobility that it did not understand that popular consent to the system had been exhausted. And the most dangerous thing: has sent a clear message to the citizens that they do not know how to discuss and resolve the situation in a peaceful manner, having as a rule to resort to violence in the face of their demands”warns the report.

Immobility and repression are two factors that can be the genesis of new forms of protest in this conflict between the current obsolete governance system and the minimum survival needs of the population. Namely, the violence and massive nature of the repression is a factor that increases the probability that the protests will include violent response actions”.

The Observatory recalls that in recent months there have been fires in warehouses and state entities, means of public transport and tobacco houses; the windows of stores in MLC and offices of companies such as ETECSA have been stoned; posters with anti-regime slogans appear almost daily; all crowned by the explosion that reduced the Hotel Saratoga in Havana to rubble, with a balance of 49 fatalities, an event that the official version described as accidental, although the results of the investigation into what happened have not been revealed.

The factors mentioned in the report open up new scenarios: “What will be the attitude of the two institutions that monopolize the use of force in Cuba (Ministry of the Armed Forces, FAR, and Ministry of the Interior, MININT) in the face of a second wave of multiple social explosions? How will they interpret their constitutional mandate and due obedience to the chain of command? Have they internalized so much the new doctrine of internal war against the people as the main enemy that they are going to massacre families in the name of a non-existent utopia? Or will the chains of command be broken? Will they be inspired by Russian military and KGB manuals or by the spirit of the Spanish captain Federico Capdevila who broke his sword when he heard that seven innocent medical students would be shot by the army he had served until then?” asks the Observatory.

“These circumstances, together with the sudden death of General López Calleja and the increasingly near possibility of the death of Raúl Castro, mean that In the coming months, new scenarios of social rebellions may open up. These can have violent overtones in the increasingly deteriorated Cuban reality, thus creating the conditions for a break in the chain of command of the MINFAR and the MININT, if there were units that refused to repress them,” he anticipates.

According to the Observatory, the 258 protests in June in the 15 provinces of Cuba and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventudwhich were 11 higher than those of the same period in 2021, indicate that the regime continues to believe that “without resolving the hell of daily life, it will prevent new rebellions by cutting off communications between potential rebels.”

Among the territories, Havana was once again the province with the highest concentration of protests (81), followed by Camagüey (19), as well as Holguín and Villa Clara (18, respectively). However, in all provinces there was an increase in protests.

In addition to the blackouts, the report refers to what it called “the Amelia effect”, derived from the direct one made by the Cuban mother Amelia Calzadilla demanding a dignified life from the regime for Cubans, in a video that went viral.

“All the Cubans who imitated Amelia, as well as the young protesters of 11J, or those who chanted ‘Libertad’ in a concert at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum, or the students who shouted for the power to be restored in Camagüey, are overcoming fear and breaking the complicit silence”, emphasizes the Observatory.

To conclude, the text raises another question: “In the midst of the economic crisis, can the Government maintain the military and police operations that it has deployed prior to July 11, 365 days a year? (…) While mobilizing massive repressive resources to prevent another 11J from happening again, he is not taking into account that social explosions can happen any day without warning.”