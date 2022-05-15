The rebirth of Sienna Miller with Anatomy of a Scandal, a drama that is too similar to hers

Sienna Miller (Sophie Whitehouse) with Rupert Friend (as James Whitehouse) in a scene from Anatomy of a Scandal

anatomy of a scandal It is one of the series of the moment on the platform Netflix. In broad strokes and without too many details, to avoid excessive spoilers, the plot revolves around the privileged life of sophiethe wife of James, a powerful British politician. One night everything changes for her and her family when a big scandal comes to light that has her partner as the protagonist. everything from an infidelity that begins a drama that will grow chapter by chapter.

who gives life to sophie it is Sienna Miller. And it seems like a joke of fate… The reason? The common points that exist between the problems that women will face in fiction, the central conflict, and that which the actress had to face in her real life, long ago. As if the creators of the series, David Kelly Y Melissa James GibsonThey would have written it with Sienna in mind.

in advance of anatomy of a scandal it is shown that sophie finds out that James has had an affair with a co-worker. This circumstance was more than familiar to Sienna as soon as they gave her the script, two years ago. When she presented the project in society, she told the press that her story caught her in such a way that she read the script in just two days. Each finished page she took her to read another one. It was as if they were digging into an old scar.

Based on the best-selling novel by Sara Vaughan, this is an enlightening and suspenseful series about sexual privilege and consent (Netflix)

Sienna Miller was born on December 28, 1981, in New York, United States. When she was 18 months old, her parents moved to London, England, where she spent much of her life. When she was six years old her parents separated, and she with her older sister, savannathey stayed to live with their mother, the former model Jo Miller. They stayed in London, but changed neighborhoods. Those were dramatic times: Jo went through breast cancer, having two little girls to take care of her.

Sienna’s life continued there until at the age of 18 she decided to return to her hometown to study at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. In the meantime, she followed in her mother’s footsteps as a model. She worked and was the visible face of several world-renowned brands. That would be her cover letter in the middle and a way to earn money while she pursued her true dream.

Sienna Miller

Her film debut came a few years later, in 2001, when she was called to south kensington. She continued to participate in different projects until in 2004 the planets seemed to align. On the one hand, she was the protagonist of layer cake, and months later he had an important role in the film Alfie. We will stop here to add one important piece of information, which will support the rest of the text: on the set of this film, she met the actor Jude Law.

It is said that it was love at first sight and the steps they were taking gave credence to those versions. Just a few months later, at Christmas of that year, they got engaged. However, just a few months later, in June 2005, everything fell apart. It was when Jude confessed to Sienna – and then, the parallel with anatomy of a scandal– who had an affair with Daisythe nanny of the three children she had with her previous partner, Sadie Frost.

Sienna Miller and Jude Law

Months before all this, Sienna suffered an unpleasant situation with the producer Harvey Weinstein (Sentenced later to 23 years in prison for two sexual abuses). In an interview with Guardian She maintained that on one occasion she had to stop him in his attempt to harass her, and that later Lawe, who was still her boyfriend at the time, had a lot to do with it. “Probably there I found protection. Jude was a great actor for Harvey,” she commented.

The infidelity case came to light while Miller was in London starring in the play As You Like It, from William Shakespeare. “With that level of public angst, having to get out of bed and stand in front of 800 people every night is the last thing you want to do,” the actress recalled in an interview with TheDailyBeast.

At that moment, after confessing it to his wife and it being leaked to the press as a real scandal, Jude came out to publicly apologize. Some of this also happens in the series. To the point that when Sienna spoke of certain situations that she must face sophieremarked: “I have a kind of muscle memory about many of his experiences. So she was pretty open.”

One of the central points in this parallelism is when sophie finds out about her husband’s infidelity. “The feeling that something is about to come to light, over which you have absolutely no control, is a distressing situation.” She made reference to the theme that mixes reality and fiction Sarah Vaughn, who wrote the book on which the series is based. Vaughan revealed that at the time the actress’s heart could be heard pounding through the microphones.

Asked about this assessment, which was not overlooked, Sienna replied: “At this time, at 40, I have had experiences that I internalized and can use, betrayal and frustration, for how much I accepted and did not rejectand the low self-esteem I had”.

Sienna Miller (Photo: Mario Anzuoni)

In 2009 Sienna and Law mended their relationship. But it was only the beginning of the end. Nothing was ever the same again. Something had broken and, although they tried, they could not repair the couple. A year later they would distance themselves forever.

Miller had found out about the infidelity from one of Law’s sons, who, from the ingenuity of his age, told him that he had opened the door of the room and that he had found his father with his nanny. From that confession, the actress continued to investigate, the boy provided more details, and the actor could only confess the affair.

Last year, and after all the water that ran under the bridge, Sienna Miller was able to talk about one of the saddest periods of her life. The first thing she underlined is that she erased that stage of her life: “There are six whole weeks of that experience that I don’t remember.. I have no recollection.”

Sienna Miller and Oli Green, her current partner (Photo: Danny Moloshok)

“I was so shocked by all of this. And she really had just started. She was only 23 years old. But if you get over that, you feel like you can get over anything. It was very hard. There was so much noise that it was difficult to think clearly and concentrate on my work, which I always took very seriously. He ate everything else. I look back and wonder how I got over it. But I did it”, he recalled in the chat with The Daily Beast.

Sienna put her love life back together with Tom Sturridgewho is the father of her daughter Marlowe, today of years years. They got engaged in 2012, but broke up four years later. She is currently in a relationship with the actor Oli Green, 25 years old. The relationship is very recent: in February the first photos of different events they attended together appeared, no longer hiding. A new stage for this talented performer who went through everything, but who always managed to stay afloat. Even when fiction insists on removing real wounds.

