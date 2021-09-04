the rebirth of the “gentle star”

Keanu Reeves turns 57: one of the most loved and respected actors ever. In the “gentle star” there has been a real rebirth.

When the years go by and they go, better take a peek at what we did as they went by. It sounds like a pun or a tongue twister. In reality it is the pure and authentic truth. To understand who we have been and who we want to be. This he knows well Keanu Reeves, which today, 2 September 2021, is doing well 57 years old.

An actor loved and respected by a very large audience. Almost everyone knows his story, full of grief over the close death of his daughter Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, born-dead at only 8 months, and then, after a short time, of his ex-girlfriend and mother of the little girl, who died in a car accident.

Today, rather than remembering him, with lots of good wishes, for his legendary and eclectic films, we want to emphasize his rebirth. That of “Kind star”, to which the money did not go to the head. To the one who, after so many years, still enjoys taking the subway and greeting people as if they were former schoolmates. Normal things, which people appreciate.

Keanu Reeves’ 57th birthday: where does his rebirth start? A middle woman!

If it is true that for many he always remains the good, kind, polite and always ready to greet actor in the crowd, Keanu has experienced a very dark period in his life. The pain certainly did not go away because of what he went through. Indeed, it is always there, inside his soul, as he himself has declared on a few occasions.

Some time he was about to say goodbye to the world of cinema too, but a woman saved him. Not only her, Alexandra Grant, but also his lifestyle. She is a visionary, he is also a poet. Together they put drawings and words, to give the world the titled book Ode To Happiness. One way, among other things, to understand or how to deal with moments full of depression.

Grant has made the actor’s melancholy and restlessness subside, but only the little that is needed to give life to other works. Because some feelings do not just plunge into total darkness, but if “used” to measure fans, true masterpieces can be born!