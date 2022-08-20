the reboot of the cult series is “on hold”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is currently on stand-by. It was the executive producer of the project who gave the info. For what reasons ?

It is one of the cult series of the late 90s. buffy the vampire slayer delighted fans for 7 seasons and 144 episodes. This soap opera tells the story of Buffy Summers, aka Sarah Michelle Gellar, a high school vampire slayer. But things get complicated when the young girl falls in love with the handsome Angel, who also turns out to be a vampire, but endowed with a soul. Action, horror and love story… All the ingredients were there for the series to become a international success.

And still today, buffy the vampire slayer attracted new fans from the younger generation. This is thanks in particular to reruns on the Disney + channel. So in 2018, a reboot project of this cult series was announced. A 2.0 version which should not seek to replace the heroes of the past. On the contrary, screenwriter Monica Owusu-Breen made a point of specifying that she “wouldn’t try to replicate the shiny, beautiful 90s series.” The idea being rather to use today’s world to propose a new face of buffy : “The world seems a lot scarier today. So maybe it’s time to meet a new slayer.”she confided.

Zendaya in the reboot of buffy the vampire slayer ?

The rumor then spoke of Zendaya Coleman in the role of the vampire hunter. An idea even validated by the original actress, Sarah Michelle Gellar. But to date, nothing confirms the presence of Tom Holland’s girlfriend in the reboot of buffy the vampire slayer. And unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while longer before knowing more. Indeed, producer Gail Berman has just announced that the project has been put on hold. It is currently unknown when work on the series will be able to resume. The reasons for this stand-by also remain very blurry. The most optimistic might think that it’s Zendaya’s busy schedule that’s the problem… Only time will tell.