The reboot of The Raven will shoot at Penzing Studios

The new adaptation of The Raventhe character created by James O’Barr in 1989 for IDW already has a place to film

The Raven it will be the first major international production to be filmed at the new Penzing Studios, a recently opened studio on a former air force base in Penzing, 30 miles west of Munich, Germany.

All the virtual production of The Raven will take place in Penzing, with location shoots in Prague and Munich. The production will also do most of its VFX and digital asset creation work in Bavaria, Germany.

This new adaptation of the character created by James O’Barr stars Bill Skarsgard (actor who played Pennywise in the 2017 and 2019 remake), along with Danny Houston co-stars.

Like the original, which in the comics, he will play a brutally murdered man who comes back to life as an undead avenger seeking justice.

A screwed up project

The first adaptation of the character to the cinema was released in 1994, with the direction of Alex Proyas, and was in the eye of the hurricane after his protagonist Brandon Lee died in filming due to a gunshot, the production could be finished and it was a critical and box office success. and has deservedly become a cult film. Three more films followed. The Ravenall with different stars: The Raven: City of Angels (1996), with Vincent Perez; The Raven: Salvation (2000) starring Eric Mabius; Y The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005), with Edward Furlong (Terminator 2). Mark Dacascos starred in a version of the 1990s television series. Since Wicked Prayer, there have been multiple attempts to revive the franchise, however they ultimately came to nothing.

Stephen Norrington (Blade), F. Javier Gutiérrez (Intruders) and Corin Hardy (The Nun) have been some of the directors who have tried to carry out the reboot, with stars like Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper or Jason Momoa as candidates to give life to the character. The most recent attempt did not see the light of day at Sony due to financial problems that led to the departure of Hardy and Momoa.

Producers Hassell Free Productions, Electric Shadow Company, Davis Films and Edward R. Pressman Film Corporation will produce this remake with Rupert Sanders, best known for his work on 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman, starring Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth, Y Ghost in the Shell 2017 with Scarlett Johansson.

Oscar nominee Zach Baylin (King Richard) has been responsible for writing the script. FKA Twigs also stars.

Joe Neurauter co-founder of Penzing Studios has said:

“With The Crow, Penzing Studios is off to a great start. It is a strong signal that the unique combination of a world-class lot and facilities, cutting-edge technology and production expertise, and attractive financing opportunities are a huge draw for major projects and players around the world.. It gives an idea of ​​the digital production center that we intend to build here in the coming years.”

The Raven will be a flagship project for Penzing Studios, which is currently expanding its facilities with plans to convert former aircraft hangars into 12 soundstages totaling 270,000 square feet of production space. Penzing’s focus is on digital and virtual production, but the studio also boasts a square mile of backlot with several practical locations, including a recently opened fully equipped hospital.