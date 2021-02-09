News

the Reboot TV Series will be very Different from the Movies

Posted on
The Equalizer: Reboot TV Series Will Be Very Different From Denzel Washington's Movies

Written by: Noa Persiani
Publication date:

CBS has released the first trailer of The Equalizer, the new TV series starring the rapper and actress Queen Latifah. The project was born as a reboot of the show that aired on the network from 1985 to 1989 and which featured as the protagonist Edward Woodward as Robert McCall, a former agent who worked undercover.

During the Television Critics Association’s winter virtual press tour, the Oscar-nominated actress opened up in an interview about why she decided to join the TV series and how she feels about taking on the role previously played by Edward Woodward on the small screen e Denzel Washington on the big screen:
The only reference I had was Denzel. I had to figure out how to create a character that would be different from hers. What Denzel did with feature films was incredible. It set a limit in a way, but it also gave us a lot of room to go in a completely different direction. “.

Recognizing a utmost respect for Washington and for feature films directed by Antoine Fuqua released in 2014 and 2018, Latifah claimed The Equalizer is less obscure than R-rated movies and more like the original TV series:
“We knew we could tell this story from the point of view of Queen Latifah and from the point of view of a black woman in America who is also a parent. We have a different kind of setting for this story that we can tell week after week, and that faces a diverse range of circumstances “.

The producers created the female reeboot specifically for the actress. Robyn McCall introduces herself as a single mother who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But for few acquaintances she is The Equalizer – anonymous guardian angel and defender of the oppressed, in search of his personal redemption. While Robyn helps the less fortunate, her work draws the attention of astute detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles) of the NYPD, who will stubbornly try to find out the identity of the vigilante.

The role of Latifah makes her the fourth black woman to star in a television drama after that Teresa Graves (Get Christie Love!), Kerry Washington (Scandal) e Viola Davis (The Rules of the Perfect Crime).

The Equalizer airs on CBS.

Source: Comic Book

