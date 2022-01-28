Today, in light of the latest stock market movements, we are once again asking ourselves whether the decline is over or not. Especially after the annual low was set at the turn of the January 25 setup, for the time being. After intraday ups and downs, today the rebound continues on the markets and in some respects it is surprising. What awaits us from now on? How to deal with these prices that continue to fluctuate with strong excursions both upwards and downwards? Our advice is always the same: continue trading without preconceptions, monitoring the numbers and prices and drawing conclusions only from them.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 5:30 pm on the 27 January trading day we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,499

Eurostoxx Future

4.171

Ftse Eb Future

26,855

S&P 500 Index

4,400.73

Will the decline continue for other months as expected or is it already over?

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the graph of the American markets. These are 76% correlated with international price lists.



What did we expect for the current week?

Bullish side phase between Monday and Tuesday and then new declines until Friday. Tomorrow is crucial to understand what could happen until mid-February.

The rebound continues on the markets which are now at a decisive point

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 15,581 points. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,959.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4,216 points. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,299.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 26.975 points. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,580.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.495 points. Lasting up only with a weekly close above 4,633.

Which investment position from a multidays perspective?

Continue to hold the Short in place since the opening on January 24th.

What to wait for Friday?

It is difficult to define a scenario, as the graphic situation is very indecisive and the oscillators are on the side.