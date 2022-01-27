After the sell off on Monday, a rebound awaiting the FED followed. The movement had taken place “drawing inside” or between the minimum and maximum price of Monday. Today, despite a first hike, prices have started to weaken in the last few hours. The rebound of the markets may be over but the last word on what will happen tomorrow.

The close of trading tomorrow will probably have effects until the first ten days of February.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 9:28 pm on the trading day on January 26th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,359

Eurostoxx Future

4.124

Ftse Eb Future

26,465

S&P 500 Index

4,344.26.

Discount for the first months of the year?

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the graph of the American markets. These are 76% correlated with international price lists.



What did we expect for the current week?

Bullish side phase between Monday and Tuesday and then new declines until Friday. The scenario is further confirmed.

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 15,581. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,959.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.216. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,299.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 26.975. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,580.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.495. Lasting up only with a weekly close above 4,633.

Investment position from a multidays perspective

Continue to keep the Shorts open on January 24th at the first trading prices.

What to wait for Thursday?

Opening on the highs and closing on the lows.