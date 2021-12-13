The rebus Energy class. Here’s how it can be improved

The EU is preparing to dig up Italian properties. In short, it may no longer be possible to sell or rent low energy class houses and apartments. The matter will be examined on December 14 by the European Commission. Beyond some filing and softening in the process of approving the reform, the fear is that Brussels has indicated a precise direction: minimum energy efficiency requirements to be able to make the properties income.

THE QUESTIONS

There are many doubts, considering that the rights to private property and savings are guaranteed by the Constitution (respectively Articles 42 and 47): Italians invest in houses and the real estate assets present in the area are dated and therefore, in theory, not optimal. in terms of energy efficiency. But there is another issue as big as a house, that relating to the methodology used for energy classification. “The energy class is currently measured by putting, so to speak, the real estate unit in competition with itself: how it would be built today with current criteria. But the technique changes over time and, consequently, such a methodology does not ensure uniformity of classification, nor does it record the actual energy dispersion of the building under examination », says Lorenzo Balsamelli, member of the technical coordination of Confedilizia.

WHAT IS THE ENERGY CLASS

The energy class provides a classification system that evaluates the energy needs of buildings by examining, among other things, the characteristics of the heating system, the materials used for the construction of the structure, the production of hot water for use. health, the type of fixtures and the use of renewable sources. There are ten energy classes and, in order, from least efficient to most efficient: G, F, ED, C, B, A1, A2, A3 and A4. The characteristics required today for new buildings (with which existing buildings are compared for certification) correspond to class A1.

YOU CONTROL WITH THE BEE

The energy class of the property occurs in the Ape, energy performance certificate (which, following the law n.90 of 2013, replaced the energy performance certificate). The Ape must be drawn up in the event of the sale or rental of properties (the cost falls, unless otherwise agreed, on the seller and the owner). In all cases it must be requested from the Ape certified certifiers who will need, in addition to the identity documents, the cadastral plan of the property, the survey, the plant booklet (central or autonomous). It is advisable not to seek at all costs a minimum saving on the release of the Ape: the document contains in fact all the characteristics of a building from an energy point of view and, above all, the details of the recommended interventions. The Ape is valid for ten years except for renewal in the event that works have been carried out that affect the energy performance of the property.

HOW TO GET UP TO CLASS

Restructuring and redevelopment interventions to improve the energy class – in many cases facilitated by the 110% Superbonus – affect thermal insulation, the heating system or energy production. To go up in class, insulation works on the perimeter walls can be considered with the use of insulating materials (polystyrene, cork, rock wool), roof insulation, thermal insulation, adaptation of heating systems and use of photovoltaic panels and interventions on windows. Household appliances do not affect the energy class of the individual home.

EXEMPTIONS

The reform under consideration by the European Union provides for exemptions for buildings protected for historical and artistic reasons, places of worship. In addition, buildings smaller than 50 square meters could be exempted.