The recommendations of January 28, 2022

New target prices for STM after 2021 financial results

from Soldionline editorial staff

Jan 28, 2022, 2:46 pm

This writing on investment bank recommendations is based on sources believed to be reliable but for which we cannot guarantee its absolute accuracy or truthfulness. The writing, which can be changed without notice, is drawn up for information purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation to public savings. Anyone who uses it differently takes full responsibility for it.



SOCIETY’ BUSINESS BANK JUDGEMENT TARGET PRICE FINLOGIC KT & Partners Add ▲ 8.5400 FRANCHI UMBERTO MARMI MidCap Partners Buy ▲ 14.0000 ITALIAN WINE BRANDS MidCap Partners Buy ▲ 56,2000 STM Jp Morgan Neutral ▲ 48.0000 STM Goldman Sachs Neutral ▲ 48.0000 STM UBS Neutral ▼ 44.0000 TOD S Kepler Cheuvreux ▲ Buy ▲ 57.0000

LEGEND ▲ change in improvement

▼ worsening change

start of coverage na: unavailable

unavailable Add: add

add Target price: target price

target price Accumulate: accumulate

accumulate Selected list: list of recommended titles

list of recommended titles Market perform: will do as the market does

will do as the market does Top pick: first choice action

first choice action In-line: on line

on line Strong buy: definitely buy

definitely buy Hold: to hold

to hold Speculative buy: buy from a speculative point of view

buy from a speculative point of view Neutral: will do as the market does

will do as the market does Buy: to buy

to buy Underperform: it will make it worse than the market

it will make it worse than the market Outperform: will do better than the market

will do better than the market Overvalued: overrated

overrated Overweight: overweight

overweight Reduce: reduce

reduce Equalweight: weigh properly

weigh properly Sell: sell

sell Underweight: underweight

underweight Take profit: take profit

take profit Undervalued: underrated

underrated Under Review: under observation