The recommendations of January 28, 2022

New target prices for STM after 2021 financial results
from Soldionline editorial staff
Jan 28, 2022, 2:46 pm
This writing on investment bank recommendations is based on sources believed to be reliable but for which we cannot guarantee its absolute accuracy or truthfulness. The writing, which can be changed without notice, is drawn up for information purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation to public savings. Anyone who uses it differently takes full responsibility for it.
|SOCIETY’
|BUSINESS BANK
|JUDGEMENT
|TARGET PRICE
|FINLOGIC
|KT & Partners
|Add
|▲ 8.5400
|FRANCHI UMBERTO MARMI
|MidCap Partners
|Buy
|▲ 14.0000
|ITALIAN WINE BRANDS
|MidCap Partners
|Buy
|▲ 56,2000
|STM
|Jp Morgan
|Neutral
|▲ 48.0000
|STM
|Goldman Sachs
|Neutral
|▲ 48.0000
|STM
|UBS
|Neutral
|▼ 44.0000
|TOD S
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|▲ Buy
|▲ 57.0000
