The recommendations of the National Academy of Medicine to prevent the spread of monkeypox in Venezuela

Recently, two new infections were registered from Brazil and Peru, thus increasing the total number of cases reported in the country.

Given the confirmation of two new cases of monkeypox in Venezuela, the team of The newspaper compiled the recommendations of the National Academy of Medicine addressed to the country’s health authorities in July of this year, when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the disease a Public Health Emergency.

nMore than 75 countries have reported cases of monkeypox, according to the WHO.

“This decision should lead all countries to recognize the seriousness of the situation and implement the appropriate measures in a coordinated manner (…) Although the outbreak is moderate in Venezuela, now is the time to act energetically to prevent the spread of the virus, since an objective of public health is to prevent epidemics before they get out of control, ”explained the Academy in the document published on its Twitter account.

The WHO assured that by August 25 the cases of monkeypox decreased by 20% in the world. However, Latin America is more at risk of an outbreak due to the lack of awareness of the population, the absence of public health measures and the difficult access to vaccines.

Recommendations for health authorities

1.- Declare a health alarm that allows mobilizing resources and undertaking the necessary actions, in collaboration with civil society and with strict adherence to respect for human rights.

2.- Ensure transparency in the handling of information with due respect for privacy.

3.- Strengthen the capacity for molecular diagnosis and genetic monitoring of the virus.

4.- Develop active epidemiological surveillance programs, including in sexually transmitted infection clinics.

5.- Begin the appropriate steps to ensure future access to antivirals and monkeypox vaccines.

On Wednesday, August 24, Gabriela Jiménez, Minister of Science and Technology, reported that two new cases of monkeypox were detected in Venezuela. According to the regime official, the cases come from Brazil and Peru. Both patients are in good health.

Jiménez added that they are evaluating the close contacts of the two cases to rule out that there are more infected. This brings the number of monkeypox cases in the country to three.

The first case in Venezuela was announced by the Ministry of Health on June 12. It was a person who arrived from Madrid, Spain, and had contact with two infected in the city of Barcelona.

The patient was immediately isolated and tests and samples were taken that yielded a positive result, with stable health conditions.

In May of this year, the National Academy of Medicine of Venezuela assured that monkeypox should not be a cause for alarm in the country, but clarified that cases with a history of travel or suspicious symptoms should be investigated and followed up to prevent spread. .

