The ‘recommendators’, from taste and advice to the non-stop publishing phenomenon

In a publishing market often marked by the dizzying pace of news, “recommendators” captivate and summon other readers with the most capricious of their personal taste: Cristina Kirchner made the book in which Juan Carlos Torre records what he experienced within the economic team of Raúl Alfonsín, Beyoncé quoted Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in a song and made it popular, Barack Obama made it his top ten into a classic and actress Emma Watson founded a book club with half a million followers.

How are the publishing booms unleashed by recommenders born? Do you leave that reading according to the authors? What does a good recommendation take into account?

CFK Recommendation

Hours after Cristina Kirchner, during an act of commemoration of the fallen in Malvinas, said that she had sent the President “Diary of a season on the fifth floor” and that she had also suggested Sergio Massa read it, the editorial Edhasa ran out of copies of the book. Quick-thinking booksellers ordered replacements and exhausted the available stock of a book that cannot be found in bookstores today.

The recommendation was literary and political and, perhaps for this reason, its impact: Torre, hired in Raúl Alfonsín’s economic team, recounts and records in the text the events of the time and behind the scenes of the fifth floor operation of the Ministry of Economy during the negotiation with the IMF and hyperinflation, back in the mid to late 1980s.

Fernando Fagnani, critic, editor and general manager of Edhasa in Argentina for more than a decade, says that although the book “had been working very well,” the former president’s recommendation generated a kind of sales boom. Last Sunday, the label ordered a fourth edition of ten thousand copies that will soon hit bookstores and also launched a campaign to spread the reading of the ebook.

Fagnani believes that the book is a unique text: “Torre publishes his experience and does not excuse himself. Texts with some kind of autobiographical component in politics always point to survival. He does not excuse himself. He analyzes, recounts his participation and has the look of the witness narrator ”. He warns, however, that the quality of the work does not in itself explain such a phenomenon. It is not just a sales topic, but “Diary of a season on the fifth floor” became a mandatory reference for the conversation of current economic policy and to understand the nuances that convulse the different sectors of the ruling party.

“It is part of a very rare phenomenon. It only happens once and there is no way to be prepared. It is always important to pay attention to what booksellers say in order to have the temperature of what is happening beyond our world”, he assures.

Why does an essay book that dialogues economy with politics and history sell out in hours? Fagnani believes that the “power” of the vice president’s recommendation was to remove the book from the expected path of the specialized reader. And her hypothesis is based on a most everyday anecdote. “Edhasa has been in the same office for about 15 years. The building manager had never given me a talk about any of the books we checked out. But on Monday, after Cristina’s comment, he congratulated me on Torre’s book. I think that gives a guideline of the extent to which her recommendation took the book out of its natural environment and put it in dialogue with other and new interlocutors”, she relates.

It is not the first time that the former president -and, in addition, a best seller with “Sinceramente”- positions herself as a recommender and includes books in the national debate. In 2018, in the middle of the treatment of the tariffs in the Senate, he took care of letting it be seen in the room that he was reading “The tariff scam” by Federico Bernal, current Enargas comptroller. That reading, although it did not generate a boom, gave a guideline on what the position of the then senator was even before her intervention.

Obama Recommendation

Former US President Barack Obama He recounted, towards the end of his presidency, how fundamental it had been for the exercise of power to sustain his daily reading hour. Every year, its list of recommended books surprises and impacts bookstore rankings. An eclectic reader, he moves from history to journalism and literature with curiosity and fluidity. He called his annual list part of the “fabric that helps shape a life” and hopefully can “enhance our everyday experiences.”. In recent years, he included Latin American authors when he recommended reading the novel “Desierto sonoro” in which the Mexican Valeria Luiselli narrates a family road trip to superimpose a critique of the immigration policies of the United States and “A terrible greenery”, by Chilean Benjamín Labatuta book that ignores genres to address the enigmas of quantum mechanics, the gas chambers of Nazi death camps or the abstractions of mathematics.

Beyoncé quoted Chimamanda

Not only politicians rise as recommenders. Renowned pop artist Beyoncé sampled the famous feminist speech of the Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie entitled “We should all be feminists” in her song “Flawless” (Perfect) and that text went viral on the networks and became a best seller. However, the grays and the interpretations that all reading implies appeared. The Nigerian author clarified that, although she had given him permission to use the text and that had led women who had never been in contact with him to feminism, it did not fully coincide with the representation: “His type of feminism is not mine ”.

What does Dadatina recommend?

Dadatina, the surgical technician Daniela López who, with more than half a million followers on Instagram, became the biggest reference in skin care in Argentina, recommends books to her followers that have little to do with the niche of creams and the serums. From her account on Goodreads, a social network for readers, she makes brief reviews of books such as “De Vidas Ajenas” by Emmanuel Carrère, “Estado del Malaise” by Nina Lykke, or “La Hija Only” by Guadalupe Nettel. “This year I did not reach the goal of the number of readings on Goodreads, the first year that I failed since 2014, but I want to highly recommend ‘My Year of Rest and Relaxation’ by Ottessa Moshfegh because it was the best thing I read,” he said in December .

Emma Watson and her reading community

British actress Emma Watson also “create community” with books and opened a kind of online reading club in which he shares recommendations. Furthermore, it is bookcrossing fanaticthe street action of leaving books anywhere in the city so that they find -destiny through- their reader.

Unlike literary criticism, the recommendation pays attention to the work but also to who will read it. And these great recommenders who manage to move the editorial ammeter with their advice usually generate admiration, trust and curiosity in their interlocutors.

Eugenia Zicavo and Daniel Mecca recommend

The journalist and sociologist Eugenia Zicavo has been making recommendations part of her work for years, something that forces her to think about what lies behind that gesture that sometimes has little to do with literary criticism. “I recommend the books that impacted me for some reason, either because of their plot, style or aesthetic proposal. It excites me to think that others can move for a while to the same world that trapped me. Listen to that same voice and find something valuable there, that can accompany you for life”, he reflects and tells that with the spread of recommendations, especially on the networks and on the radio, there is an audience that already knows and shares their tastes. “Then there is a relationship of trust, beyond the fact that it is impossible to anticipate how each one is going to appropriate a text. I like to think of it as a literary family, of people who read and were moved by the same stories. A kind of common agenda of readings and debates is being put together, because different points of view are also put into tension, ”she tells Télam.

“A good recommender has to start from an elementary base and recommend beyond their personal tastes. For example, you may not like beatnik poetry or Spanish poetic baroque, but you can’t help but educate yourself in readings of Allen Ginsberg or Francisco de Quevedo and understand and -recommend- what is the dimension of these authors for the history of poetry. . This leads to a second premise: that a good recommender must definitely be a good reader. Borges said that reading is an activity subsequent to writing, more civil, more intellectual”analyzes the journalist, poet and teacher Daniel Mecca, who has just launched the Reader Attention Center, an Instagram account dedicated to recommendations.

Third, he believes that what makes a recommender stronger is a certain expertise: “Knowing ‘everything’ in literature doesn’t necessarily make you smarter or sharper. It is not about the amount of information -which is certainly important to have- but about having ideas about that information and being able to link it to other narratives”.

Unlike the logic of the “great recommender”, the community of the Reader Service Center works horizontally. “There is an eagerness to read but also to recommend, to exchange. The question is privileged and makes it a precious asset and not a disqualifying scenario for whoever asks it. To ask is to exercise the search for knowledge”, says Mecca about the initiative.

With the verticality that occurs with the recognized readers or with the horizontality that is generated in the different communities of readers, the recommendation -that gesture that puts taste in conversation with a work, a moment and a reader- becomes an arrow accurate to bring reading closer in the midst of an abundance of options that are often impersonal.