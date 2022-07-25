The recommended diet to avoid some respiratory diseases

Malnutrition, that is, excesses, deficiencies and imbalances in a person’s caloric and nutrient intake, can influence the origin and development of respiratory diseases.

A balanced diet that includes a high intake of vegetables, fruits and fish reduces the risk of developing lung diseases, especially asthma and COPD, according to the Neumoteknon Pulmonology Institute.

Although a good diet is the key to having a good immune system, to increase the defenses, foods rich in vitamins and minerals should be included and one of the best ways to do it is through the preparation of juices, smoothies or dishes that include vegetables, fruits, and nuts, according to the specialized health portal, Tua Saude.

A high consumption of fruits and vegetables reduces the risk of lung cancer by 20-30%, both in smokers and non-smokers. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are many factors that can weaken the immune system, including:

Nutrient deficiency.

Inflammatory bowel diseases.

Medical procedures (medications, surgeries, treatments, etc.).

Emotional states.

HIV/AIDS.

Cancer.

The Neumoteknon Pulmonology Institute shares the role of food in the origin and development of respiratory diseases, here are some examples:

foods against lung cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide in men and the second most common cause in women.

Evidence indicates that a high consumption of fruits and vegetables reduces the risk of lung cancer by 20-30%, both in smokers and non-smokers.

Foods that help COPD

The main risk factor for COPD in the developed world is smoking, but up to a third of COPD patients have never smoked, which implies that other factors are also important, such as diet.

There is evidence that a high intake of processed foods can accelerate the deterioration of lung function, and eating a large amount of raw meat is associated with more frequent hospital admission for COPD.

For this reason, the Institute recommends a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, fish and whole grain products, as it could reduce the probability of developing COPD.

Asthma Foods

Some research suggests that vegetables and fruits, and certain nutrients, such as vitamins A, D and E and minerals such as zinc, protect against the progression and development of asthma.

There are studies that indicate that low levels of vitamin D in young children may predispose them to developing allergies or asthma later in life.

Healthy foods for the lungs

The Antioxidant-rich foods are essential to protect lung health, as they can counteract the damage caused to the body by oxidative stress:

Apricots, mangoes, carrots, bell peppers and spinach contain beta-carotene.

Tomatoes are a source of lycopene.

Nuts, cereals, seafood and meat contain selenium.

Citrus fruits, lemons, grapefruit and oranges, kiwis, green peppers and broccoli are sources of vitamin C.

Almonds, wheat germ, and peanuts contain vitamin E.

Beetroot with carrot

This carrot and beetroot juice is an excellent home remedy to strengthen the immune system, since it is rich in beta-carotene and iron.

In addition, ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action, so it could help prevent and improve respiratory diseases such as bronchitis, flu, cough and asthma.

Ingredients

1 raw carrot;

1/2 raw beet;

1 tablespoon of oatmeal;

1 cm of fresh ginger root;

1 glass of water.

preparation mode