the “recommended” excellent with a passion for the “Italians”

During the 1990s he mainly specialized in action films. But the reputation of the “recommended” haunts him.

For some he is the most expressionless actor in Hollywood. Others, for this reason, consider it a recommended. For this, the actor chose a pseudonym. The career in the cinema of Nicolas Cage, in fact, it is one of the elite ones.

Nicolas Cage: the successful “recommended”

His real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola and he is the nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola and actress Talia Shire (pseudonym of Talia Rose Coppola), as well as cousin of Sofia Coppola. Hence the name of “recommended”.

Nonetheless, Nicolas Cage appeared in over eighty films, including “Face / Off – Two faces of a murderer” (1997), “The Family Man” (2000), “Out in 60 seconds” (2000), “Captain Corelli’s mandolin” (2001), “Il mystery of the Templars – National Treasure “(2004),” Ghost Rider “(2007),” The Bad Lieutenant – Last Call New Orleans “(2009),” Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance “(2012). At the age of thirty-two, he became the fifth youngest actor ever to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in “Gone From Las Vegas” (1995).

Despite his long career, however, he is often accused of lack of expressiveness. Jokes in abundance on his "single-sided".

The all-Italian passion

And Nicolas Cage does not change expression even in the presence of a car of this level. It’s the Instagram profile “Grottialgonquin” to publish the vintage shots. Quite dated, as we see Cage wearing a Panama hat, bell-bottoms, and a shirt in which he navigates.

But we don’t care much about the look. Much more interesting is the Ferrari Enzo (obviously in flaming red color) that appears in the photos. Very valuable and equally rare car. The Ferrari Enzo is a coupe car produced by the Italian car manufacturer Ferrari on the occasion of the 55 years of activity of the Maranello house in 2002 until 2004. In only 399 units.

The Enzo has a 65 ° naturally aspirated V12 engine called F140 B, centrally mounted at 5998 cm³ delivering 660 horsepower at 7800 rpm and 657 Nm with a compression ratio of 11.2: 1. Six-speed gearbox.

At the time of release, it was the fastest Ferrari ever produced. Even if the data relating to the maximum speed reached has never been accurately indicated by the car manufacturer from Maranello. About the 0 to 100 km / h coverage time, the Enzo takes just 3.65 seconds. It then takes less than 10 seconds to go from 0 to 200 km / h; starting from a standing start, it covers the kilometer in 19.6 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 350 km / h.