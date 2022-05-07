The recommended movie to watch on HBO MAX in your free time

Are you looking for new content to watch on the streaming platform and do you like humor? If you are a fan of Seth Rogen and his entire group of friends, we will tell you about an unmissable production.

American comedy found figures such as seth roden (at the time accompanied by James Franco until it was canceled due to the complaints against him) to the heirs of Judd Apatow. Many of them emerged from one of the most important cult series of the late 90s, Freaks and Geeksbecame the faces of countless stories like Pineapple Express, Slightly pregnant and so many other stories.

Therefore, if what you are looking for to entertain you this weekend is a well-relaxed comedy that does not require you too much when thinking and reflecting on what you are seeing, you are in the right place. Is that in hbo max you can access one of the films released in 2013 that featured a parade of figures from Hollywood and even with the participation of the Backstreet Boys with one of the most remembered sequences of all the film: this is the end.

What is the axis of the story? Basically this is a disaster movie in which the protagonists are film and television stars who play caricatured versions of themselves. Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jonah Hill and Jay Baruchel They are the main actors of this is the endwhere other artists like Channing Tatum, Emma Watson and Kevin Hartamong several other familiar faces.

The premise of the film is based on a party that James Franco performs at home, together with different figures of Hollywood, when suddenly something strange begins to happen. The apocalypse begins to happen and we see it impact the streets of Los Angeles. When it seems that there is no way out, they all join forces to face this disaster or, at least, die with dignity. You can see it here.

Judd Apatow also you his comedy of catastrophe

If from a benchmark of American comedy like Judd Apatow it is, it is impossible not to mention one of his latest works: Bubble. The movie you can see in Netflix He also leaned on a catastrophe, such as the outbreak of the coronavirus, and told it from the perspective of actors who play themselves. The story focuses on several artists who are staying in a hotel in the midst of the pandemic and have to quarantine while trying to complete the shooting of a new feature film of a popular action franchise.