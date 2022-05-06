The recommended movie to watch on HBO MAX in your free time

hbo-max

Are you looking for new content to watch on the streaming platform and do you like humor? If you are a fan of Seth Rogen and all his band of friends, we will tell you about an essential production.

©GettyWhat to watch on HBO Max.

American comedy has found characters such as seth roden (at the time accompanied by James Franco until it was canceled due to complaints against it) to the heirs of Judd Apatow. Many of them are from one of the most important cult series of the late 90s, freaks and geekshave become the faces of countless stories like Pineapple Express, slightly pregnant and so many other stories.

So if what you’re looking for to entertain yourself this weekend is a nicely relaxed comedy that doesn’t require you to think and think too much about what you see, you’ve come to the right place. Is it in hbo-max you can access one of the movies released in 2013 which featured a parade of characters from Hollywood and even with the participation of the Backstreet Boys with one of the most memorable sequences of the entire movie: it is the end.

What is the axis of the story? It is essentially a disaster movie in which the protagonists are movie and television stars who play caricatured versions of themselves. Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jonah Hill and Jay Baruchel They are the main players in it is the endwhere other artists like Channing Tatum, Emma Watson and Kevin Hartamong several other familiar faces.

The premise of the film is based on a party that James Franco performs at home, with different figures of Hollywood, when suddenly something strange starts to happen. The apocalypse begins to happen and we see it impact the streets of Los Angeles. When it seems there is no way out, they all join forces to face this disaster or, at least, die with dignity. You can see it here.

Judd Apatow You Too His Disaster Comedy

If from an American comedy reference like Judd Apatow it is, it is impossible not to quote one of his last works: Bubble. The movie you can see in netflix He also looked at disaster, like the coronavirus outbreak, and told it from the perspective of actors playing themselves. The story focuses on several artists who stay in a hotel in the midst of the pandemic and have to self-quarantine while trying to complete filming for a new feature film in a popular action franchise.

