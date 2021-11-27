The record-breaking fusion reactor: KSTAR confined the plasma for 30 seconds

Scientists are exploring nuclear fusion technology through various experimental devices, and a popular project for this clean and virtually inexhaustible energy quest is known as tokamak. An exciting example of these donut-shaped reactors can be found at the Korea Institute of Fusion Energy, where scientists reported setting a new record by keeping the plasma super-hot for 30 seconds.

The idea behind fusion energy is to recreate the processes that take place inside the Sun. Huge gravitational forces combine with intense heat and pressure to produce a plasma, in which nuclei break apart. other at high speed to form helium and release energy.

Tokamak are designed to recreate this process here on Earth with a series of coils placed around a reactor in the shape of a toroidal, magnetically confining the plasma heated to millions of degrees for long enough to achieve nuclear fusion. Many of these experimental devices are in operation around the world, and the Korean Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) reactor is making great strides.

Construction of the device was completed in 2007 and then generated its first plasma in 2008. In 2016, KSTAR set a world record by keeping the plasma heated to 50 million ° C for 70 seconds, which was surpassed by the experimental Tokamak. advanced Chinese experimental superconductor (EAST) with an effort of 102 seconds in 2017.

The goal for devices like these, however, is to heat the plasma to more than 100 million ° C and in 2018 KSTAR did just that, albeit for 1.5 seconds. He upped the ante with an effort of eight seconds at the same temperature in 2019, and then last December set a world record by keeping plasma at 100 million ° C for 20 seconds.

Now, as reported by Business Korea, scientists working on the KSTAR device have taken another significant step forward, extending that time frame to a world record of 30 seconds. This increase in performance is said to be the result of further optimized magnetic field conditions and heating systems. The magazine reports that the team aims to sustain the plasma for 300 seconds in 2026 through upgrades to the power source and through a tungsten diverter that will prevent a rise in temperature in the chamber’s interior walls.