The record-breaking village built entirely of plastic bottles: that’s where it is

After collecting more than a million plastic bottles, Robert Bezeau made an unconventional decision: to use them as bricks to build an entire village. And at the center of the kingdom of The Plastic King could not miss a castle: a four-story manor, 14 meters high, made with 40 thousand plastic bottles. Habitable, of course.

This out of the ordinary village is located on the island of Bocas Del Toro in Panama. And here, in addition to the Canadian founder Robert Bezeau, there are families from all over the world who share his philosophy and want to do something concrete to save the world from plastic.





The castle, just like the other houses and all the attractions of the village, was entirely built with waste materials. It is no coincidence that Bezeau promotes the importance of upcycling rather than “recycling”, preferring reuse as it is the form that has less impact on the environment. “One man’s garbage is another’s castle,” is his motto, and it absolutely proved it.

The castle has obtained the Guinness World Record and the village has also become a tourist destination, with guided tours and the possibility of staying overnight in a “plastic prison” complete with a certificate of repentance to take home as a souvenir, a reminder of this unusual experience. and more aware of the fact that Pet bottles need more than 800 years to biodegrade.

