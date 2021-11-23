the record in 4 days

Adele’s new album, “30”, in 4 days became the album that sold the most copies in the United States. The album, which tells of the artist’s dark period during the divorce from her ex-husband, is already a success: new reports by MRC Data (via Billboard) speak of more than 500 thousand copies sold in just three days, with the overtaking on colleague Taylor Swift, so far at the top of the sales charts with 469 thousand copies of “Evermore” (a number, however, reached over the years and certainly not in a few days).

The request accepted by Spotify

The British singer’s two other albums, 2015’s “25” and 2011’s “21” had already hit the top spot of best-selling overseas albums. Meanwhile, the singer has asked (and obtained) from Spotify to remove the “shuffle” function. “It was my only request,” wrote Adele on Twitter. «We don’t write albums with care and we don’t compile the tracklist carefully without reason. We tell stories with our art and records should be listened to as we wish. Thanks Spotify for listening ».