the record in motion, the children, the dead father, the partner, Valentino- Corriere.it

Max Biaggi, 50s, 455.7 kilometers per hour, world speed record with an electric motorcycle, the Voxan, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Commenting on Valentino’s retirement he said: «With him a part of me also retires». So which side has withdrawn?

«The part devoted to competition has withdrawn, to the brawl with the rivals on the track, with all that that entails: pressure, emotional stress from a World Championship. But the desire to deal with adrenaline remained and this unique and extreme project rekindled the fuse, reactivated a dormant passion. I was captivated by the idea of ​​Gildo Pastor, president of the Venturi Group, who from scratch created a two-wheeled vehicle capable of reaching supersonic speeds ». Courage, nerves, head. What does it take to ride such a torpedo?

“When they proposed this challenge to me two years ago, I didn’t think at all that an electric-powered motorcycle could travel that fast. My scale of values ​​was made up of traditional engines with a certain amount of horsepower and a consequent sound. So it is an unexpected and different experience that requires a specific aptitude for spinning on straight sections ». Are we at a complete conversion to electric?

«But no, it is an experiment aimed at obtaining an absolute primacy. From here to hypothesize an electric mobility it takes some. It’s early, even thinking about competitions ».

How was the nickname “Corsaro” born?

«It was an idea of ​​Matilde Tomagnini, brand manager of the main sponsor of Aprilia when I started racing for them. He chose me, decided to paint the bike black, something never seen before, combining that color with my aggressive and reckless attitude on the track. Arrembante, here. From there, the nickname came out which was immediately adopted by the press and by the fans ». Not just aggression, talent. He also brought on the track an intimate and hidden suffering, due to his family events, the abandonment by his mother when he was a teenager. Do you feel like talking about it?

«So …, well, sure, that was an important event but I think that the bike and everything related to this world became the perfect refuge for not thinking about anything else. I gave my heart and soul to racing, also because I had to recover lost years of training, I had not been able to follow the usual process, from the mini bikes up. I lost a part of my life as an athlete from 7 to 18 years of age and I was forced to learn to behave as a professional very quickly ». Her father, Pietro, who passed away in 2019, raised her and always accompanied her. Did the real gasoline come from him?

“Totally. He has been close to me at all times, race after race, since the very beginning, without ever being intrusive. For me it was a source of tranquility to see him near me, even for a single minute, maybe a glance in the paddock was enough. A look, a word and I had refueled ». Accidents and deaths. Is the price of the World Championship too high?

«I don’t think there is a formula capable of making motorcycling less dangerous. Much has been done, compared to Giacomo Agostini’s times, but often there is no return, only one way. They did well to raise the age of rookies. A little more experience can be useful to reduce errors and therefore accidents ». Two children, Ines, twelve years old and Leon, eleven. What idea did they have of their dad?

«They don’t know much about motorcycles, they don’t follow the races. They have other interests, even if inevitably some friend or teacher asks, they want a photo, a small heirloom, things like that. I think I am a caring father, even if I travel often for work I can stay with them 10 or 12 days every month, thanks also to the excellent relationship I have with their mother, Eleonora (Pedron, ed). I have given up on babysitters and assistants, I prefer to do it alone, even if I don’t know how, sometimes. I learned. I cook, I assist them with their homework, I arrange them before going out, I am convinced that this way of being together improves the quality of the relationship. And it produces joy to share ». Then, curiously, there is a second Leon, the son of his partner Francesca Semenza. How does the extended family work?

“Well, it works. We’re doing our best. Even if we hardly ever meet with children, I live in Montecarlo, she in Milan ».

He closed his racing career at the end of 2012 after 21 racing seasons, between the World Championship and Superbike. Regrets?

“Nobody. It has always been beautiful and exciting. At the end of 2005 I was not entirely convinced of moving to Superbike, I took a year of time by giving up two very advantageous proposals both to stay in MotoGP with the Ducati Pramac team and to immediately move to Superbike with Honda. It’s just that I wanted to maintain a high level, remain the protagonist, and a part of myself was asking for a break before starting to run again. It was a good choice, I won two World Championships once I got back on track ». The balance sheet presents six titles won, four consecutive in the MotoGP world championship, 250 class, two in Superbike. What do you find in the most intense memories?

“Ups and downs, as happens to every champion. The best memories concern the battles during the races, those of the first years with Harada, Waldmann, Jacque, Capirossi and those of the second phase against Valentino, Roberts, Doohan. Many important opponents, even if we only remember the duels with Rossi ». Here, in fact. Was meeting your destiny with Valentino’s, thinking about it now, a handicap or a fortune?

«Well … it just happened. A phase in my career coincided with a phase in hers. We got close. It is not possible to completely manage one’s own path and it does not seem right to me to be here now to judge what happened. I think that the crossing offered good days and bad days and in any case for me it is a more positive than negative memory ». It was not a simple dualism. A Roman against the entire Adriatic Riviera. Did you feel like an unprotected minority?

«I don’t like to make controversies, also because sport teaches so many things, it shows mistakes not to be repeated. Rather, there is one thing to say: for me, growing up in Rome, it was more complicated to emerge and establish myself, I did not belong to a favorable geographical area and this formed me, gave me, if possible, more strength ». In 2016 he founded a team to let young riders race in Moto3. What is the most valuable piece of advice to pass on to a guy just starting out?

«I founded the team to compete at the highest possible level. Nothing comparable to what Valentino did or what others do in academies. We are looking for performance and if there is a promising young player to launch, so much the better. But I don’t have the ambition to teach, it’s something that is already done by others. In 2022, an elderly Moto3 rider, John McPhee, who has returned from a disastrous season, will race with us. I’d like to relaunch it, get it back on track, as happened with Romano Fenati this year ». A frightening accident during a test in Latina, in 2017. What is fear for?

«She is always an ally of those who do this job, sometimes she faces and row against. That incident happened less than 50 hours. Fear, indeed. Not at the moment of impact, later when the doctors in the hospital said that in my condition the hypothesis of survival was reduced to 20% of cases. They cited tremendous statistics as I reviewed the entire movie of my life in a split second. Until that moment I was convinced that I could face any adversity using determination and luck. By dint of taking risks on the track you think you are a kind of superhero who fights without hindrance, even half fractured or in pain. Well, it was like taking a knockout punch Nineteen days in resuscitation. And until they told me that I was out of danger, I remained suspended in a vacuum. Helplessness and fear, yes. Nothing like this has ever happened. ‘