The record of James Harden and Joel Embiid that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen did not achieve

The Philadelphia 76ers are overjoyed because James Harden and Joel Embiid set a record that even Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen didn’t have: The most fearsome duo in the NBA!

Unstoppable with a perfect fit for the NBA were the first sensations of Joel Embid after playing the first three games with James Harden. Philadelphia 76ers There is no room for happiness because they enjoy the most fearsome duo of the 2021-22 season according to experts.

In just two games, Harden has already achieved a record that neither Michael Jordan nor LeBron James achieved. Of course, MJ and ‘The king’ they didn’t play for three different teams for two seasons. Even so, ‘The beard’ It seems to be another one I was playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at Brooklyn Nets.

The new air has a James Harden with an average per game of 27.3 points, 9 rebounds and 12.3 assists in the first three games with the Philadelphia 76ers. TO ‘The beard’ The change made him feel good, and even more so if it comes to playing alongside a serious candidate to win the MVP award: Joel Embiid.

Even though Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen they played for 10 seasons, won 6 titles with the Chicago Bulls and played 35 games in finals with an average per game of 33.6 and 19 points, respectively, they did not achieve the unique record that they have just achieved the most fearsome duo in the 2021-22 NBA: James Harden and Joel Embiid.

The record of Harden and Embiid that Jordan and Pippen did not achieve in the NBA

Philadelphia 76ers celebrate! James Harden and Joel Embiid became ehe first duo in NBA history to score at least 25 points each in the first three games that they disputed together. A record that neither Michael Jordan nor Scottie Pippen achieved in the famous Chicago Bulls of the 90’s.