The record that Chris Paul achieved with a perfect game in the Playoffs

Throughout the history of the NBA Playoffs, there had been no record like the one Chris Paul achieved in Game 6 Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans. Neither LeBron James nor Michael Jordan did!

Devin Booker was back after missing two games due to injury. It was logical that he lacked rhythm, so Paul took over the leadership of the Suns and was the star of the 115-109 win over the Pelicans in Game 6. Phoenix qualified for the Playoffs semifinals and will face the winner of the duel between Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

LeBron James’ best performance in the 15 playoff appearances through the 2021-22 season came in Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons. ‘The king’ scored 48 points on 18-for-33 shooting in the 109-107 victory that took his team to the NBA Finals. However, he did not record the record that CP3 achieved.

And Michael Jordan? MJ’s best postseason scoring game came on April 20, 1986. The Chicago Bulls lost 135-131 points in Game 2 of the first round of the Playoffs against the Boston Celtics despite ‘Air’ he recorded 63 points on 22-of-41 shooting from the field. It was not enough for the living legend to have the new record that Paul achieved in NBA history.

The record that Chris Paul achieved with a perfect game in the 2022 Playoffs

Chris Paul scored 33 points on 14-for-14 shooting from the field in Game 6 of the 2022 Playoffs between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans (April 28, 2022) and became the player with the most points without missing a shot in NBA Postseason history. A record that neither LeBron James nor Michael Jordan did!