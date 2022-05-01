The record that Curry and LeBron kept thanks to the elimination of Jokic in the NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors eliminated Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets from the NBA Playoffs, and the accomplishments of Stephen Curry and LeBron James lived on.

The Golden State Warriors kicked off the 2022 NBA Playoffs and quickly positioned themselves once again as strong candidates to reach and win in the Finals. The Denver Nuggets suffered the wrath of Stephen Curry’s team in the first round of the Western Conference.

While they will have their debut in the Conference Semifinals this Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, on the way they left the team of Argentine Facundo Campazzo, who had Nikola Jokic. The center is the current MVP and a candidate to win the award again.

It is very possible that he will take the MVP award again, because some initial votes were revealed and the Serb had a wide advantage over Cameroon’s Joel Embiid. This is why the elimination of him keeps safe an achievement of Curry and another of LeBron James

LeBron and Curry maintain their achievements

According to @6to HombreLATAM on Twitter, with the joker outside of the postseason, Steph will continue to be the last player to have won the MVP the same season that his franchise later won the NBA Finals.

For LeBron, he will remain the last player to have won both this award in the regular seasonas well as the Finals MVP in the same year. This happened in 2012 and 2013, twice in a row with Miami Heat.