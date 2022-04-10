The record that LeBron James will not be able to achieve for not playing the last games with the Lakers

LeBron James will miss the last games of the Los Angeles Lakers and thus, the chance to obtain an all-time NBA record escapes him.

One of the most disappointing seasons in the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA) was the one that is about to end for Los Angeles Lakers. To top, Lebron James he will be left without the possibility of obtaining an absolute record that he holds Michael Jordan.

This Friday the California franchise announced that due to the ankle injury that has been dragging on since March 27, James will miss the last two games that the team has left in the campaign, and thus will conclude the tournament for the top figure of the Angelenos.

In this way, James ends a campaign that, personally, was excellent for the 37-year-old player. With amazing averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shattered the record for most points per game for a player of 37 or more. But there is another that could not reach.

LeBron James misses an NBA record

Without being able to play the last two games, LeBron will lose the battle to be the leading scorer of the seasonsince they are divided by a minimum of 58 games, and James played 56. He could have become the oldest player in history to win this award.

Who holds the current record? well it is Michael Jordan and three times. From 1995 to 1998MJ managed to be the scorer and breaking his own age mark in chicago bulls. Finally, she stayed at 35 years. Stephen Curry is next on the list having won it with 33 last season.