The record that Ricardo Cadena set with Chivas with which he surpassed ‘Chepo’ de la Torre and Matías Almeyda

The coach began his management with a legendary step, since he surpassed the marks of two of the last three champion helmsmen with Guadalajara.

Despite the fact that he recently arrived at the technical direction of Chivas, Ricardo Cadena is making a positive start to his time as coach del Guadalajara, since the impressive step he is taking during this Clausura 2022 in which he has achieved four wins in a row has already placed his name in the club’s history books.

El Rebaño was going through a severe crisis of results, identity and even a distancing with its fans due to the string of bad results obtained in much of the championship under the tutelage of Marcelo Michel Leaño, for which the rojiblanca board gave the institutional strategist a vote of confidence who was in Tapatío.

The great start of management that has had Ricardo Cadena is already historic for the institutionsince no helmsman who has taken the reins of the team as a replacement for another strategist had been able to do so with four wins in his first four duels directed, which in this Clausura 2022 was worth the pass to the Repechage.

The coaches who had achieved the best mark were José Manuel de la Torre at the Clausura 2006, Efraín Flores at the Clausura 2007 and Matías Almeyda at the Apertura 2015 who began their process in the middle of the tournament and did so with three wins in a row, as revealed by the club from Guadalajara.

When was the last time Chivas won five wins in a row?

Ricardo Cadena has already managed to get four wins in a row and now he will try to string together the fifth victory, something that has not been seen in the institution since the 2010 Bicentennial under the tutelage of José Luis Real who got it in a tournament start with 8 wins in a row , current record of the entire Liga Mx.

