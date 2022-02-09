the records of Kenneth Branagh and Steven Spielberg

Reveal the Oscar nomination 2022. Amid controversy over some non-nominations and the celebrations of the candidates, the records of the Academy Award of this edition also emerge. Kenneth Branagh and Steven Spielberg they have in fact beaten two different primates. Branagh received three nominations: one as a director, one as a producer and yet another as a screenwriter, all three for Belfast. Spielberg, on the other hand, was nominated in the category for best director for his West Side Story which received a nomination as Best Movie.

The 2022 Oscar Nominations have been announced. Kenneth Branagh and Steven Spielberg will have to celebrate not only for their respective nominations but also for the records they broke. With this year’s edition Branagh received three nominations for Belfast: Best Director, Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. With these three new nominations Branagh became the first man in the history of the a receive 7 applications in 7 different categories. In the previous editions, in fact, he received those as best actor (1989, Enrico V), best short film (1992, Swan Song), best non-original screenplay (1996, Hamlet), best supporting actor (2011, Marylin). As a director this is already the second appointment: the first dates back to 1989 for the film Enrico V. Branagh has thus beaten the record belonged first to George Clooney and Walt Disney.

In this edition Steven Spielberg received two nominations for his West Side Story: best director and best film. These two new nominations have allowed him to achieve a truly enviable record. In fact, Spielberg is the first person to have been nominated for an Academy Award in 6 different decades. The first time dates back to 1977 with Close Encounters Del Terzo Tipo. Later came the turn of Raiders of the Lost Ark which earned him a new nomination in 1981. The third came the following year with ET. Subsequent nominations earned him two Oscars, both for directing: the first for Schindler’s List in 1993, the second for Saving Private Ryan in 1998. The last two nominations came in 2005 and 2012, respectively with Munich and Lincoln. If Branagh and Spielberg don’t win the coveted statuette they would still have a small consolation prize.