the records that could be broken in Clausura 2023Half time

The short tournament number 53 starts this Friday, January 6 with the Necaxa against Atlético de San Luiswhich will be held at the Estadio Victoria at the edge of 7:00 p.m., a duel that was left alone for this day after Mazatlán against León had to be postponed due to the violent acts that took place in Sinaloa on Thursday for the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán.

However, for this new season, in which Club Pachuca will try to defend its title obtained in the last Apertura 2022, some teams will reach important marks, and one of them will tubesthat they will be fulfilling their tournament number 60 in the Mexican First Division, highlighting its permanence in the maximum circuit since 1998.

Atlasrecent two-time champion (Guard1anes 2021 and Clausura 2022), will also have reached his match number 2 thousand 500 in the Maximum Circuit, when he faces the Xolos de Tijuana on Saturday, January 7, on the field of the Jalisco Stadium, a World Cup building in 1970 and 1986, which will celebrate its 63rd anniversary on January 31.

Tolucafinalist last season, and who has not won a championship since 2010, I could arrive to the 3 thousand pointyes in the First Division. So far it adds up to 2,979, so it needs 21 more units to reach the figure. América and Chivas are the teams that have the most points in the history of national football.

Another of the teams that has not lifted a title for more than 10 years, the cougars could add 900 wins in its history in case of winning four games. So far they have registered 896 taking into account the Regular Phase and Liguilla. In addition, the Clausura 2023 will be the 90th tournament that they play in the First Division.

club santos also has a brand on its horizon, and that is that with 498 trumps in their history, they are two away from reaching the 500. It should be noted that the Warriors are one of the youngest teams in the MX League and one of the most winning, since in 39 years they have six championships.

When are the 2023 Clausura Finals?

The Clausura 2023 will have its regular phase from January 6 to Sunday April 30. The Final Phase begins on May 6 and 7 with the reclassification; from May 10 to 14 Rooms Ending; from 17 to 21 semifinals and the Final will be played on thursday 25 and Sunday May 28.

How and where to watch Necaxa vs San Luis?